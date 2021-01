'''Nkosingiphile Nhlakanipho Ngcobo''' is a South African footballer who plays for Kaizer Chiefs in the South African Premier Soccer League.

He was born on 16 November 1999 in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.<ref name="K">[https://www.kaizerchiefs.com/players/nkosingiphile-nhlakanipho-ngcobo/ Nkosingiphile Nhlakanipho Ngcobo], ''Kaizer Chiefs'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 19, 2021</ref>