Nkululeko Sibanda
NKU Sibanda.jpg
BornGweru
NationalityZimbabwean
EducationUNISA; Sheffield Hallam University, University of Huddersfield;
Alma materFilabusi High School
OccupationPolitical analyst ,Presidential spokesperson
OrganizationMDC Alliance
Known forBeing Chamisa critic cum spokesperson
PredecessorLuke Tambarinyoka
Political partyMDC Alliance

Dr Nkululeko Sibanda is a political analyst and the Presidential spokesperson for the MDC Alliance and Nelson Chamisa the leader of the MDC Alliance.

Personal Details

Born: Gweru.

School / Education

Secondary: Filabusi High School.
Tertiary: UNISA; Sheffield Hallam University, University of Huddersfield.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza South returned to Parliament:

  • Malach Nkomo of Zanu PF with 4 660 votes or 47.43 percent,
  • Siyabonga Ncube of MDC with 2 384 votes or 24.26 percent,
  • Nkululeko Sibanda of MDC-T with 2 007 votes or 20.43 percent,
  • Dumezweni Dube, Independent, with 455 votes or 4.63 percent,
  • Dambisamahubo Mafu of ZAPU with 320 votes or 3.26 percent,.

Total 9 826 votes

Dr. Sibanda was appointed Chamisa’s spokesperson in June 2018, replacing Luke Tamborinyoka, who campaigned and lost the Goromonzi National Assembly seat. [1]

Events

Press Briefing after 2018 election violence

MDC's Dr Nkululeko Sibanda holds briefing following protest violence



References

  1. Chamisa appoints ex-critic as spokesperson, The Herald, retrieved: 6 Aug 2018
