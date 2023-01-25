Difference between revisions of "Nkululeko Sibanda"
Dr. Sibandawas appointed Chamisa's spokesperson in June 2018, replacing [[Luke Tamborinyoka]], who campaigned and lost the [[Goromonzi]] National Assembly seat. <ref name="Herald"> [https://www.herald.co.zw/chamisa-appoints-ex-critic-as-spokesperson/ Chamisa appoints ex-critic as spokesperson],'' The Herald, retrieved: 6 Aug 2018''</ref>
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4IvVFAOtLPc||| MDC's Dr Nkululeko Sibanda holds briefing following protest violence|}}<br /><br />
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
|Nkululeko Sibanda
|Born
|Gweru
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Education
|UNISA; Sheffield Hallam University, University of Huddersfield;
|Alma mater
|Filabusi High School
|Occupation
|Political analyst ,Presidential spokesperson
|Organization
|MDC Alliance
|Known for
|Being Chamisa critic cum spokesperson
|Predecessor
|Luke Tambarinyoka
|Political party
|MDC Alliance
Dr Nkululeko Sibanda is a political analyst and the Presidential spokesperson for the MDC Alliance and Nelson Chamisa the leader of the MDC Alliance.
Personal Details
Born: Gweru.
School / Education
Secondary: Filabusi High School.
Tertiary: UNISA; Sheffield Hallam University, University of Huddersfield.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Insiza South returned to Parliament:
- Malach Nkomo of Zanu PF with 4 660 votes or 47.43 percent,
- Siyabonga Ncube of MDC with 2 384 votes or 24.26 percent,
- Nkululeko Sibanda of MDC-T with 2 007 votes or 20.43 percent,
- Dumezweni Dube, Independent, with 455 votes or 4.63 percent,
- Dambisamahubo Mafu of ZAPU with 320 votes or 3.26 percent,.
Total 9 826 votes
Dr. Sibanda was appointed Chamisa’s spokesperson in June 2018, replacing Luke Tamborinyoka, who campaigned and lost the Goromonzi National Assembly seat. [1]
Events
Press Briefing after 2018 election violence
References
- ↑ Chamisa appoints ex-critic as spokesperson, The Herald, retrieved: 6 Aug 2018