Difference between revisions of "Nkulumane"

Nkulumane was the Son of Mzilikazi founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir Nkulumane as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.
It is now also a suburb of Bulawayo.
See Maranatha Adventist School.