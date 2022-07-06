Difference between revisions of "Nkulumane"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 86:
|Line 86:
It is now also a suburb of [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
It is now also a suburb of [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkulumane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkulumane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
|−
* [[Dumiso Dabengwa]]of Zanu PF with 15 494 votes,
|+
* [[Dumiso Dabengwa]] of Zanu PF with 15 494 votes,
* [[Victor Katsolo]] of ZUM with 3 470 votes,
* [[Victor Katsolo]] of ZUM with 3 470 votes,
* [[Caleb Nyatoti]] of UANC with 328.
* [[Caleb Nyatoti]] of UANC with 328.
|Line 94:
|Line 94:
See [[Mandwandwe Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Mandwandwe Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Ihlathi High School]]. <br/>
See [[Ihlathi High School]]. <br/>
|−
|−
[[Category:Ndebele Kings]]
[[Category:Ndebele Kings]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 07:54, 6 July 2022
|Nkulumane
Nkulumane was the Son of Mzilikazi founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir Nkulumane as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.
It is now also a suburb of Bulawayo.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:
- Dumiso Dabengwa of Zanu PF with 15 494 votes,
- Victor Katsolo of ZUM with 3 470 votes,
- Caleb Nyatoti of UANC with 328.
Turnout - 20 840 or 61.24 %
See Maranatha Adventist School.
See Mandwandwe Secondary School.
See Ihlathi High School.