Difference between revisions of "Nkulumane"

* [[Caleb Nyatoti]] of UANC with 328.
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) Nkulumane returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Kucaca Phulu]] of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) with 2 760 votes,
 +
* [[David Ndlovu]] of Zanu-PF with 1 900 votes,
 +
* [[Gideon Mangena]] of MDC Alliance with 150 votes,
 +
* [[Lovejoy Gregory Ncube]] of RPZ with 45 votes,
 +
* [[Dumisani Tokwido]] of DOP with 18 votes.
  
 
See [[Maranatha Adventist School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mandwandwe Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Ihlathi High School]]. <br/>
 
[[Category:Ndebele Kings]]
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
Nkulumane


Nkulumane was the Son of Mzilikazi founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir Nkulumane as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.

It is now also a suburb of Bulawayo.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 840 or 61.24 %

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

See Maranatha Adventist School.
See Mandwandwe Secondary School.
See Ihlathi High School.

