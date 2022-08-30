Difference between revisions of "Nkulumane"



Nkulumane was the Son of Mzilikazi founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir Nkulumane as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.

It is now also a suburb of Bulawayo.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

Dumiso Dabengwa of Zanu PF with 15 494 votes,

Victor Katsolo of ZUM with 3 470 votes,

Caleb Nyatoti of UANC with 328.

Turnout - 20 840 or 61.24 %

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

See Maranatha Adventist School.

See Mandwandwe Secondary School.

See Ihlathi High School.

