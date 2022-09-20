Difference between revisions of "Nkulumane"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 82:
|Line 82:
|−
'''Nkulumane''' was the Son of [[Mzilikazi]] founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir '''Nkulumane''' as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.
|+
'''Nkulumane''' was the Son of [[Mzilikazi]]founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir '''Nkulumane''' as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.
It is now also a suburb of [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
It is now also a suburb of [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
|Line 90:
|Line 90:
* [[Caleb Nyatoti]] of UANC with 328.
* [[Caleb Nyatoti]] of UANC with 328.
Turnout - 20 840 or 61.24 %
Turnout - 20 840 or 61.24 %
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) Nkulumane returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) Nkulumane returned to [[Parliament]]:
|Line 102:
|Line 112:
See [[Ihlathi High School]]. <br/>
See [[Ihlathi High School]]. <br/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Ndebele Kings]]
[[Category:Ndebele Kings]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 06:12, 20 September 2022
|Nkulumane
Nkulumane was the Son of Mzilikazi, founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir Nkulumane as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.
It is now also a suburb of Bulawayo.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:
- Dumiso Dabengwa of Zanu PF with 15 494 votes,
- Victor Katsolo of ZUM with 3 470 votes,
- Caleb Nyatoti of UANC with 328.
Turnout - 20 840 or 61.24 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:
- Gibson Sibanda of MDC with 20 380 votes,
- Dumiso Dabengwa of Zanu PF with 3 644 votes,
- Mike Parira Mpofu, Independent, with 417 votes,
- Mqondobanzi Progress Nduna Magonya of ZAPU with 205 votes,
- Shortie Ncube of UP with 63 votes,
- Mandhlaenkosi Nkala of LPZ with 36 votes,
- Ernerst Moyo, Independent, with 25 votes,
- Twoboy Jubane of Liberty Party with 18 votes.
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:
- Kucaca Phulu of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) with 2 760 votes,
- David Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 1 900 votes,
- Gideon Mangena of MDC Alliance with 150 votes,
- Lovejoy Gregory Ncube of RPZ with 45 votes,
- Dumisani Tokwido of DOP with 18 votes.
See Maranatha Adventist School.
See Mandwandwe Secondary School.
See Ihlathi High School.