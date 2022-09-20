Pindula

'''Nkulumane''' was the Son of [[Mzilikazi]], founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir '''Nkulumane''' as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.
  
 
It is now also a suburb of [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
* [[Caleb Nyatoti]] of UANC with 328.
 
Turnout - 20 840 or 61.24 %
In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkulumane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Gibson Sibanda]] of MDC with 20 380 votes,
* [[Dumiso Dabengwa]] of Zanu PF with 3 644 votes,
* [[Mike Parira Mpofu]], Independent, with 417 votes,
* [[Mqondobanzi Progress Nduna Magonya]] of ZAPU with 205 votes,
* [[Shortie Ncube]] of UP with 63 votes,
* [[Mandhlaenkosi Nkala]] of LPZ with 36 votes,
* [[Ernerst Moyo]], Independent, with 25 votes,
* [[Twoboy Jubane]] of Liberty Party with 18 votes.
  
 
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) Nkulumane returned to [[Parliament]]:  
See [[Ihlathi High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Ihlathi High School]]. <br/>
  
[[Category:Places]]
 
Nkulumane


Nkulumane was the Son of Mzilikazi, founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir Nkulumane as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.

It is now also a suburb of Bulawayo.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 20 840 or 61.24 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

See Maranatha Adventist School.
See Mandwandwe Secondary School.
See Ihlathi High School.

