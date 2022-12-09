* [[Kucaca Phulu]] of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) with 2 760 votes,

In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) ''' Nkulumane ''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* 3 others with 415 votes or 3.65 percent.

* [[Matshobana Ncube]] of MDC–N with 1 404 votes or 12.46 percent,

* [[David Ndlovu]] of Zanu PF with 2 494 votes or 21.96 percent,

* [[Thamsanqa Mahlangu]] of MDC–T with 7 045 votes or 62.03 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkulumane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkulumane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

It is now also a suburb of [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>

Nkulumane was the Son of Mzilikazi, founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir Nkulumane as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.

Government

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:

Infrastructure

See Maranatha Adventist School.

See Mandwandwe Secondary School.

See Ihlathi High School.

