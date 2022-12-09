Difference between revisions of "Nkulumane"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 85:
|Line 85:
It is now also a suburb of [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
It is now also a suburb of [[Bulawayo]]. <br/>
|+
|+
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkulumane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
In the '''1990''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Nkulumane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Dumiso Dabengwa]] of Zanu PF with 15 494 votes,
* [[Dumiso Dabengwa]] of Zanu PF with 15 494 votes,
|Line 101:
|Line 103:
* [[Twoboy Jubane]] of Liberty Party with 18 votes.
* [[Twoboy Jubane]] of Liberty Party with 18 votes.
|−
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) Nkulumane returned to [[Parliament]]:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
In the '''2022''' By-Elections, (see [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)]]) Nkulumanereturned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Kucaca Phulu]] of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) with 2 760 votes,
* [[Kucaca Phulu]] of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) with 2 760 votes,
* [[David Ndlovu]] of Zanu-PF with 1 900 votes,
* [[David Ndlovu]] of Zanu-PF with 1 900 votes,
|Line 108:
|Line 117:
* [[Dumisani Tokwido]] of DOP with 18 votes.
* [[Dumisani Tokwido]] of DOP with 18 votes.
|+
See [[Maranatha Adventist School]]. <br/>
See [[Maranatha Adventist School]]. <br/>
See [[Mandwandwe Secondary School]]. <br/>
See [[Mandwandwe Secondary School]]. <br/>
|Line 121:
|Line 131:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:Ndebele Kings]]
[[Category:Ndebele Kings]]
[[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Places]]
Latest revision as of 07:39, 9 December 2022
|Nkulumane
Nkulumane was the Son of Mzilikazi, founder of the Ndebele State. During the tribe's wanderings north of the Limpopo, Mzilikazi became separated from the bulk of the tribe who gave him up for dead and hailed his young heir Nkulumane as successor. However, on his reappearance after a traumatic journey through the Zambezi valley, Mzilikazi asserted control once more.
It is now also a suburb of Bulawayo.
Government
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:
- Dumiso Dabengwa of Zanu PF with 15 494 votes,
- Victor Katsolo of ZUM with 3 470 votes,
- Caleb Nyatoti of UANC with 328.
Turnout - 20 840 or 61.24 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:
- Gibson Sibanda of MDC with 20 380 votes,
- Dumiso Dabengwa of Zanu PF with 3 644 votes,
- Mike Parira Mpofu, Independent, with 417 votes,
- Mqondobanzi Progress Nduna Magonya of ZAPU with 205 votes,
- Shortie Ncube of UP with 63 votes,
- Mandhlaenkosi Nkala of LPZ with 36 votes,
- Ernerst Moyo, Independent, with 25 votes,
- Twoboy Jubane of Liberty Party with 18 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:
- Thamsanqa Mahlangu of MDC–T with 7 045 votes or 62.03 percent,
- David Ndlovu of Zanu PF with 2 494 votes or 21.96 percent,
- Matshobana Ncube of MDC–N with 1 404 votes or 12.46 percent,
- 3 others with 415 votes or 3.65 percent.
Total 11 358 votes
In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Nkulumane returned to Parliament:
- Kucaca Phulu of Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC) with 2 760 votes,
- David Ndlovu of Zanu-PF with 1 900 votes,
- Gideon Mangena of MDC Alliance with 150 votes,
- Lovejoy Gregory Ncube of RPZ with 45 votes,
- Dumisani Tokwido of DOP with 18 votes.
Infrastructure
See Maranatha Adventist School.
See Mandwandwe Secondary School.
See Ihlathi High School.