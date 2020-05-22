Difference between revisions of "Nkwali Music"

Nkwali (born Nomathamsanqa Mkwananzi in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe) is a Zimbabwean contemporary artist based in Germany. In 2006 Nkwali landed a role as a lead singer and dancer in the circus Show Mother Africa. She went solo in 2015 and released an accapella album called Sithokozile. A proven singer, dancer, actress and composer par excellence who is set for greater heights.

Background

Born Nomathamsanqa Treatie Mkwananzi in the city of Bulawayo, [Zimbabwe]]’s melting pot of arts and culture, the multi-talented Noma fell in love with the Arts at a tender age. She is the first born in a family of two. Noma’s musical journey began as a young girl in church and when she decided to join Iyasa, the arts world exploded in her face and she was convinced it was the career she wanted to follow.

And as a sign of what was to come, her first major role at the age of seven was as an extra in the movie Power of One, starring iconic Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman and Zimbabwe’s Alois Moyo, and from there she never looked back.

Career

At 19 (2002) she went to a school of arts where she learnt more about performing Arts and later that year she toured UK with Zimbabwe’s number one poet Albert Nyathi and Imbongi, performing in festivals like WOMAD and Africa Oye, among others. Noma’s journey continued as she toured Europe in years to come, this time with a Theatre Production at festivals like Zrada, Fringe, Afrika Tage, Kasumama, and Shakespeare until 2006 when she auditioned for Mother Africa Circus. She continued to tour the world, performing in Australia, US, Germany, Singapore, Philippines, Germany, Austria (just to name a few) with Mother Africa Circus from 2006 until 2015 as the lead singer and dancer and during that time she met world renowned musician Dolly Parton who happens to be one of her idols who encouraged her to keep going as she was impressed by her performances.

Nkwali, a co-pioneer of the famed Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa). “My years with Iyasa taught me a lot and helped me to strike the right codes and right direction. Many people had urged me to release my solo album way back, but felt late 2015 was the right time for me to do it,” Nkwali said.

In November 2015 she went solo under the name NKWALI, performing her own compositions and covers by different artists and also launched her first acapella album titled Sithokozile. With this album she holds a Zimbabwe Music Award (ZIMA) for best Acapella album in 2016. She has gone on to promote the album performing live in Austria, Germany, Tanzania, Czech Republic and Canada performing at festivals like Afrika Tage Vienna, Kasumama Tubingen Africa fest, Voice mania and many others. Nkwali has performed in various corporate functions and weddings both in Europe and Africa. She has also worked in the blockbuster concert Hollywood in Vienna in 2017 and 2018. She was back on a European tour with the Mother Africa Circus show as the lead vocalist and dancer which was scheduled to run until February 2020. She is also working on a new album titled Themba. The song bird also does music and African dance workshops.[1]

Nomathamsanqa “Nkwali” Mkhwananzi has shared glory with an array of music groups such as Iyasa and Cirque Mother Africa, she was ready to stand on her feet when she exploded as a solo artiste in November 2015 when her debut album was launched at Bulawayo Theatre. Nkwali remembers the days she worked with Albert Nyathi and Iyasa as the ones that shaped her career. She also have a special mention for Jeys Marabini. In her first album she featured local imbube veterans, Impumelelo Shining Stars.

The CD, titled Sithokozile features adopted and modified traditional songs that include “Angifuni”, “Nyawo Lwami”, “Malayisha”, “Uthando”, “Madodana” and “Laphumilanga” and Nkwali’s own compositions, “Bazali Bami” and “Ingoma Yami”.[2]





Discography

Nkwali also has three singles ,Kwanele,uyangConfuza and Rafiki (Deep house collabo with DJ Zwesta) all available online.

Awards

In 2016 she celebrated her musical success with an award at the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMA) at the Bulawayo Art Gallery for the best acapella album.[3]

