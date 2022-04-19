|description= Noah Taguta was a religious figure and leader of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church in Zimbabwe. Taguta was son to the elder brother (Taguta) of the founder of the church (Johane Marange).

He had 120 children including sons; Tinashe and Phillip Taguta.<ref name="TMP">Rumbidzayi Zinyuke, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/vapostoris-way-of-life/ Vapostori’s way of life], ''The Manica Post'', Published: June 12, 2020, Retrieved: April 18, 2022</ref ><ref name="PN"/ >

It was said that Taguta had over 100 wives, some of them under the legal age of marriage in Zimbabwe.<ref name="zimbabwean"/ > However when he died, Noah Taguta's son said his father had 25 wives and 120 children.<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/04/19/high-priest-noah-taguta-had-25-wives-120-children/ “High Priest” Noah Taguta Had 25 Wives, 120 Children], ''Pindula News'', Published: April 19, 2022, Retrieved: April 19, 2022</ref >

Leadership Disputes In The Church

Some members of the church criticised Taguta for having taken over leadership of the church from Johane Marange's son (Abel Marange) after he died in 1992. These members claimed that the founder of the church wished for the leadership of the church would remain confined to his offspring and that leadership should have been granted to Abel Marange's brothers.

Dispute with Brother

In 2013, a dispute over the rights religious objects and other church paraphernalia between Taguta and his brother Clemence Momberume was taken to the Supreme Court. Taguta was represented by Advocated Ray Goba.

The dispute of the two brothers was over:

2 tins of water,

3 pots,

2 wooden boxes containing glasses and a teapot,

11 priestly garments

7 church clothing

8 church belts.

Taguta filed a Supreme Court appeal after High Court Judge Alfas Chitakunye ruled in favour of Momberume in May 2013. However, Supreme Court judges Paddington Garwe, Anne-Marie Gowora and Antonia Guvava ruled that the order had been irregularly issued. [4]

Relationship with Zimbabwean Politicians

Mugabe in 2013 Elections

Before the July 2013 elections, Noah Taguta declared and prophesied a resounding victory of Zanu-PF and for Mugabe. Mugabe and Zanu-PF won the elections.

Mnangagwa in 2018 Elections

In July 2018, Taguta proclaimed that Emmerson Mnangagwa had been anointed as the chosen leader to win the July 30 2018 elections. One of the church's elders, Apostle Abel Chimbadzo, said at the Johane Marange shrine after Mnangagwa had visited them:

Mr President, you can even go back and stop campaigning because you have begged the trophy already. There is nothing that this man (Noah Taguta, leader of the church) says and does not come to pass. My appeal to you is that please keep his word in good faith

Death

Noah Taguta died on 17 April 2022 at around 1PM. His death was confirmed by Nokuthula Matsikenyere.[5]

Things Named After Him

St Noah College in Bocha

St Noah Sports Stadium