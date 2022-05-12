Noah Taguta was a religious figure and leader of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church in Zimbabwe. Taguta was son to the elder brother (Taguta) of the founder of the church (Johane Marange).[1]

Background

He was born in Chipfatsura Village, Marange, but moved to Mafararikwa at the age of six for his primary education. Taguta was well-known for supporting the liberation struggle.[2] Noah Taguta was the son of Arnold Momberume who was an elder brother to founder of the Johane Marange Apostolic Church, Johane Momberume.[3]

Wives

It was said that Taguta had over 100 wives, some of them under the legal age of marriage in Zimbabwe.[1] However when he died, Noah Taguta's son said his father had 25 wives and 125 children.[4] Noah Taguta also survived by 300 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Most of his widows were between 60 and 70, with the youngest in her 30s. His youngest child was around five years old.[2]

Children

He had 125 children including sons; Tinashe and Phillip Taguta.[5][4]

Leadership Disputes In The Church

Some members of the church criticised Taguta for having taken over leadership of the church from Johane Marange's son (Abel Marange) after he died in 1992. These members claimed that the founder of the church wished for the leadership of the church would remain confined to his offspring and that leadership should have been granted to Abel Marange's brothers.

Dispute with Brother

In 2013, a dispute over the rights religious objects and other church paraphernalia between Taguta and his brother Clements Momberume was taken to the Supreme Court. Taguta was represented by Advocate Ray Goba.

The dispute between the two brothers was over:

2 tins of water,

3 pots,

2 wooden boxes containing glasses and a teapot,

11 priestly garments

7 church clothing

8 church belts.

Taguta filed a Supreme Court appeal after High Court Judge Alfas Chitakunye ruled in favour of Momberume in May 2013. However, Supreme Court judges Paddington Garwe, Marie-Anne Gowora and Antonia Guvava ruled that the order had been irregularly issued. [6]

Relationship with Zimbabwean Politicians

Mugabe in 2013 Elections

Before the July 2013 elections, Noah Taguta declared and prophesied a resounding victory of Zanu-PF and for Mugabe. Mugabe and Zanu-PF won the elections.

Mnangagwa in 2018 Elections

In July 2018, Taguta proclaimed that Emmerson Mnangagwa had been anointed as the chosen leader to win the July 30 2018 elections. One of the church's elders, Apostle Abel Chimbadzo, said at the Johane Marange shrine after Mnangagwa had visited them:

Mr President, you can even go back and stop campaigning because you have begged the trophy already. There is nothing that this man (Noah Taguta, leader of the church) says and does not come to pass. My appeal to you is that please keep his word in good faith

Events

Noah Taguta delivered 4 000 metric tonnes of maize to the Grain Marketing Board in the 2021 farming season.

He also electrified Taguta Village and constructed schools in Manicaland and Mashonaland East provinces, in addition to a modern football ground in his home area.[2]

Death

Noah Taguta died on 17 April 2022 at around 1PM. His death was confirmed by Nokuthula Matsikenyere.[7] For month, he had been complaining of itchy legs and stomach pains. Taguta was accorded a State-assisted funeral and his remains were interred at the summit of the sacred Chinyamukumba Mountain, where the church's founder was also buried.[2]

Things Named After Him

St Noah College in Bocha

St Noah Sports Stadium

