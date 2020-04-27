Difference between revisions of "Nobuntu"

Nobuntu is a Zimbabwean a-cappella group of five talented, professional young women from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Their repertoire is a fusion of traditional Zimbabwean rooted music, Gospel, Afro-Jazz and Crossover in pure voices with minimalistic percussion, traditional instruments such as Mbira and some dance movements. The group is a new generation of young women singers who celebrate and preserve their culture, beauty and heritage through art.

Background

Nobuntu was formed on realizing the absence of an all female professional a-cappella group in Bulawayo and Zimbabwe as a whole. The ensemble's mission is the belief that music is the most important and original wheel of change, way of expression of a new generation of young women singers with the uniqueness to transcend racial, tribal, religious, gender and economic boundaries. Nobuntu celebrates through their songs and dance the identities of being an African woman. Their voices, energy and their breathtaking performance on stage is an experience that communicates with the human side of anyone. The name "Nobuntu" is an African concept that values Humbleness, Love, Purpose, Unity and Family from a Woman perspective.[1] Nobuntu is a group of women who started off singing in different groups and platforms in Bulawayo. Coming together was a masterstroke and making it work and monetising the craft is the plan.

Group Members

Currently, the group comprises of:

Dumisani Ramadu Moyo (Group Manager)

Claire Dangarembwa (Vocals)

Heather Dube (Vocals and Percussion)

Joyline Sibanda (Vocals)

Briget Siphiwe Dube (Vocals and Mbira)

Duduzile Sibanda Mothobe (Vocals)

Their Work

Formed as a project of 10th District music led by Dumisani Ramadu Moyo, an imbube exponent with the platinum selling Insingizi, Nobuntu has grown in prowess to become one of the country’s leading artistic flag flyers. The release of their debut 11 track album in 2013 titled THINA immediately took them to their first international tour in Europe in November the same year were the group played in Concert venues and Festivals mainly in Germany and Austria.

The group had a tour of the United States in 2019. The five-member group, which left the country on 17 September 2019, is a rarity in a field largely dominated by male vocalists — the likes of the famous Grammy award-winning Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Zimbabwean legends Black Umfolosi. In the third year running, the group is currently gracing famous venues and theatres across America, deviating from the path which local artists, aside from the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Mokoomba and Thomas Mapfumo, have trudged, playing to largely Zimbabweans in the diaspora.[2]

International Tours

In the last few seasons, the quintet has performed at festivals and concert halls in Italy, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Czech Republic and throughout the African continent. The ensemble was a huge critical success at “Trans-Vocal” in Frankfurt and “Voice Mania” in Vienna. Their first tour to Canada, in 2016, included performances in Toronto, Winnipeg, Vancouver, and Victoria. They also toured United States in September 2019.

Awards

Nominated for Best Musician of the Year at the Zimbabwe International Women Awards in London in 2015

Two-time winner for the Best Imbube Group at the Bulawayo Arts Awards 2017 and 2019.

Social Responsibility

Nobuntu holds a number of community initiatives, one of which is The Nobuntu Pad Bank where they gather sanitary pads for young women in the arts in underprivileged communities.

Discography

Thina (2013)

Ekhaya (2016)

Obabes beMbube (2018)









References