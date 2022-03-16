Difference between revisions of "Noczim Scandal"

+

National Oil company fraud scandal involved the slandering of Officials of the National Oil Company of Z$238 million. It is alleged that the fraud scandal implicated the former Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport Mr [[Enos Chikowore]], Minister [[Mike Nyambuya]], Minister [[Oppah Muchinguri]], Manicaland Governor, [[Tinaye Chigudu]], ZANU PF legislator [[Enock Porusingazi]], ZANU PF party's Central Committee member [[Esau Mupfumi]]; and Mutare businessman and now Member of Parliament for [[Mutare South]], politician and businessman [[Phillip Chiyangwa]] and [[Fred Kanzama]].