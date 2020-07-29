Difference between revisions of "Noczim Scandal"

−

National Oil company fraud scandal involved the slandering of Officials of the National Oil Company of Z$238 million. It is alleged that the fraud scandal implicated the former Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Transport Mr Enos Chikowore, Minister Mike Nyambuya, Minister Oppah Muchinguri, Manicaland Governor, Tinaye Chigudu, ZANU PF legislator Enock Porusingazi, ZANU PF party's Central Committee member Esau Mupfumi; and Mutare businessman and now Member of Parliament for Mutare South, politician and businessman Phillip Chiyangwa and Fred Kanzama.

+