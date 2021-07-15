Noel Marerwa

Noel Innocent Tsungai Marerwa is a Zimbabwean musician, actor and playwright. As a musician, Marerwa is known for the song Seke-Mutema.

Background

Children

Noel Marerwa has a son named Ishewedu who as a Grade 6 pupil at Zengeza Primary School in Chitungwiza, featured in the House of Hunger Poetry Slams at Book Cafe and at the House of Smiles (sponsored by Cesvi) where he wowed audiences.[1]

Career

Noel Marerwa spent some time teaching in the United Arab Emirates.[2]

Theatre

As a playwright, Marerwa wrote Ganyau Express which was banned from ZBC as well as the one hander Hot Water Bottle that featured former Studio 263 actress Tinopona Katsande.

In 2012, he also did another project Tirivangani, which explored conflicts in religious circles and was shown at various colleges and universities.[1]

Discography

Albums

Itai Tiseke (2018)