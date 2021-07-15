Difference between revisions of "Noel Marerwa"
In 2012, he also did another project ''Tirivangani'', which explored conflicts in religious circles and was shown at various colleges and universities.<ref name="S"/>
==Discography==
Latest revision as of 16:38, 15 July 2021
Noel Innocent Tsungai Marerwa is a Zimbabwean musician, actor and playwright. As a musician, Marerwa is known for the song Seke-Mutema.
Background
Children
Noel Marerwa has a son named Ishewedu who as a Grade 6 pupil at Zengeza Primary School in Chitungwiza, featured in the House of Hunger Poetry Slams at Book Cafe and at the House of Smiles (sponsored by Cesvi) where he wowed audiences.[1]
Career
Noel Marerwa spent some time teaching in the United Arab Emirates.[2]
Theatre
As a playwright, Marerwa wrote Ganyau Express which was banned from ZBC as well as the one hander Hot Water Bottle that featured former Studio 263 actress Tinopona Katsande.
In 2012, he also did another project Tirivangani, which explored conflicts in religious circles and was shown at various colleges and universities.[1]
Marerwa wrote Harsh Realities which was presented at the St John’s Cultural Centre. Marerwa said the play interrogated a contest between two spiritual beings — the God of Abraham and the devil together with his agents — in a development not familiar in Zimbabwean theatre.[3]
Music
Noel Marerwa released the album Itai Tiseke in 2018.[2]
He wrote all the songs on the an eight-track album titled Extra Blessings released by St John’s Chikwaka High School on 4 December 2019.[4]
Discography
Albums
- Itai Tiseke (2018)
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 TAFADZWA MURANGANWA, Noel Marerwa grooms son, The Standard, Published: February 16, 2014, Retrieved: July 15, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Kundai Marunya, Marerwa breaks two decades of silence, The Herald, Published: July 4, 2018, Retrieved: July 15, 2021
- ↑ CHELSEA MUSAFARE, Marerwa bounces back on theatre, NewsDay, Published: September 25, 2019, Retrieved: July 15, 2021
- ↑ Talent Gore, St John’s Chikwaka to release album, The Herald, Published: december 3, 2019, Retrieved: July 15, 2021