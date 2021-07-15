|description= Noel Innocent Tsungai Marerwa is a Zimbabwean musician, actor and playwright. As a musician, Marerwa is known for the song Seke-Mutema.

Noel Marerwa

Noel Innocent Tsungai Marerwa is a Zimbabwean musician, actor and playwright. As a musician, Marerwa is known for the song Seke-Mutema.

Background

Children

Noel Marerwa has a son named Ishewedu who as a Grade 6 pupil at Zengeza Primary School in Chitungwiza, featured in the House of Hunger Poetry Slams at Book Cafe and at the House of Smiles (sponsored by Cesvi) where he wowed audiences.[1]

Career

Noel Marerwa spent some time teaching in the United Arab Emirates.[2]

Theatre

As a playwright, Marerwa wrote Ganyau Express which was banned from ZBC as well as the one hander Hot Water Bottle that featured former Studio 263 actress Tinopona Katsande.

In 2012, he also did another project Tirivangani, which explored conflicts in religious circles and was shown at various colleges and universities.[1]

Marerwa wrote Harsh Realities which was presented at the St John’s Cultural Centre. Marerwa said the play interrogated a contest between two spiritual beings — the God of Abraham and the devil together with his agents — in a development not familiar in Zimbabwean theatre.[3]

Music

Noel Marerwa released the album Itai Tiseke in 2018.[2]

He wrote all the songs on the an eight-track album titled Extra Blessings released by St John’s Chikwaka High School on 4 December 2019.[4]

Discography

Albums

Itai Tiseke (2018)