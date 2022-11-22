Difference between revisions of "Nokuthaba Dlamini"

Pindula

Nokuthaba Dlamini is a Zimbabwean environmental freelance journalist and founder of VicFallsLive, a community media house with a focus on Matabeleland North Province.[1]

Education

Nokuthaba studied African Languages, Culture and Media at Midlands State University between 2012 and 2015.[2]

Service / Career

  1. Meet Nokuthaba Dlamini, an Environmental Journalist and Founder of VicFallLive, Zimbabwe, Published: 10 November 2022, Retrieved 22 November 2022
  2. Nokuthaba Dlamini, Nokuthaba Dlamini, Published: No Date Was Given, Retrieved 22 November 2022
