Nokuthaba Dlamini is a Zimbabwean environmental freelance journalist and founder of VicFallsLive, a community media house with a focus on Matabeleland North Province.[1]

Education

Nokuthaba studied African Languages, Culture and Media at Midlands State University between 2012 and 2015.[2]

Career

Nokuthaba worked for local publications such as Newsday and The Standard, published by Alpha Media Holdings, and also worked for the Sunday Times, a South African publication.

She then launched her own non-profit internet channel called VicFallsLive in 2021.

Trivia

Nokuthaba said she chose journalism because as a child when her father would visit them in the rural areas from the city, she would read some of the old newspapers that he brought with him. She said she always saw herself as a reporter.