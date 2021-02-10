Difference between revisions of "Nokuthula Matsikenyere"
|Nokuthula Matsikenyere
|Born
|Nokuthula Matsikenyere
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Nokuthula Matsikenyere is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu-PF party. She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of Happiness Nyakuedzwa for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.[1]
Matsikenyere is the Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West constituency after having won by-elections held on 26 November 2016. She contested in the July 20108 elections and won maintaining her position as Memeber of Parliament for Chimanimani West. On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland Province taking over from the late national heroine Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.[2]
References
- ↑ Cletus Mushanawani, LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out, The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016
- ↑ [1], The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021