'''Nokuthula Matsikenyere''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zanu-PF]] party. She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of [[Happiness Nyakuedzwa]] for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady [[Grace Mugabe]] in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.<ref name="th1">Cletus Mushanawani, [http://www.herald.co.zw/latest-zanu-pf-womens-league-chairperson-booted-out/  LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out], ''The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016''</ref>
Matsikenyere is the Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West constituency after having won by-elections held on 26 November 2016. She contested in the July 20108 elections and won maintaining her position as Memeber of Parliament for Chimanimani West. On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of [[Manicaland Province]] taking over from the late national heroine Dr [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]].<ref name="theopc"> [http://www.theopc.gov.zw/index.php/624-president-makes-ministerial-appointments], ''The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021''</ref>
==References==

Nokuthula Matsikenyere is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu-PF party. She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of Happiness Nyakuedzwa for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.[1]

Matsikenyere is the Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West constituency after having won by-elections held on 26 November 2016. She contested in the July 20108 elections and won maintaining her position as Memeber of Parliament for Chimanimani West. On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland Province taking over from the late national heroine Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.[2]




References

  1. Cletus Mushanawani, LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out, The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016
  2. [1], The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021
