Difference between revisions of "Nokuthula Matsikenyere"
|
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Nokuthula Matsikenyere
| name = Nokuthula Matsikenyere
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image =
|+
| image =
| image_size = 250px
| image_size = 250px
| alt =
| alt =
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Nokuthula Matsikenyere''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zanu-PF]] party.
|+
'''Nokuthula Matsikenyere''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zanu-PF]] party.
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 07:56, 10 February 2021
|Nokuthula Matsikenyere
|Born
|Nokuthula Matsikenyere
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Nokuthula Matsikenyere is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu-PF party.
Political Career
She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of Happiness Nyakuedzwa for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.[1]
Matsikenyere is the Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West constituency after having won by-elections held on 26 November 2016. She contested in the 2018 Harmonised Elections and won maintaining her position as Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West. On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland Province taking over from the late national heroine Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.[2]
References
- ↑ Cletus Mushanawani, LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out, The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016
- ↑ [1], The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021