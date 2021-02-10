Pindula

==References==
 
==References==

Nokuthula Matsikenyere
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri.jpg
BornNokuthula Matsikenyere
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Politician
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front

Nokuthula Matsikenyere is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu-PF party.


Political Career

She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of Happiness Nyakuedzwa for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.[1]

Matsikenyere is the Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West constituency after having won by-elections held on 26 November 2016. She contested in the 2018 Harmonised Elections and won maintaining her position as Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West. On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland Province taking over from the late national heroine Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.[2]

References

  1. Cletus Mushanawani, LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out, The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016
  2. [1], The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021
