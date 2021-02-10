Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nokuthula Matsikenyere"

Page Discussion
m
(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 3: Line 3:
 
| name              =  Nokuthula Matsikenyere
 
| name              =  Nokuthula Matsikenyere
 
| honorific_suffix  =   
 
| honorific_suffix  =   
| image              =   
+
| image              =  Nokuthula Matsikenyeri.jpg
 
| image_size        =  250px
 
| image_size        =  250px
 
| alt                =  
 
| alt                =  
Line 10: Line 10:
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| native_name_lang  =  
 
| birth_name        =  Nokuthula Matsikenyere
 
| birth_name        =  Nokuthula Matsikenyere
| birth_date        =  <!-- {{birth date |YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
+
| birth_date        =  {{birth date |1964|06|07}}
| birth_place        =  
+
| birth_place        = [[Mberengwa]]
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
Line 79: Line 79:
 
}}
 
}}
 
    
 
    
'''Nokuthula Matsikenyere''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zanu-PF]] party. She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of [[Happiness Nyakuedzwa]] for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady [[Grace Mugabe]] in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.<ref name="th1">Cletus Mushanawani, [http://www.herald.co.zw/latest-zanu-pf-womens-league-chairperson-booted-out/  LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out], ''The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016''</ref>
+
'''Nokuthula Matsikenyere''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zanu-PF]] party.
  
Matsikenyere is the Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West constituency after having won by-elections held on 26 November 2016. She contested in the July 20108 elections and won maintaining her position as Memeber of Parliament for Chimanimani West. On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of [[Manicaland Province]] taking over from the late national heroine Dr [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]].<ref name="theopc"> [http://www.theopc.gov.zw/index.php/624-president-makes-ministerial-appointments], ''The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021''</ref>
+
==Background==
  
 +
===Age===
  
 +
Nokuthula Matsikenyere was born on 07 June 1964.<ref name="P">[https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-matsikenyere-nokuthula HON MATSIKENYERE NOKUTHULA], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 10, 2021</ref>
  
 +
===Husband===
  
 +
According to her [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliament]] profile she is married. The name of her husband is unavailable at the moment.<ref name="P"/>
  
 +
==Education==
 +
 +
She did her primary education at Makuva Primary School and her secondary education at Masume Secondary School. Matsikenyere holds a Bachelor of Arts Educational Development (BED) and Diploma in Education both from the [[University of Zimbabwe]].<ref name="P"/>
 +
 +
==Political Career==
 +
 +
She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of [[Happiness Nyakuedzwa]] for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady [[Grace Mugabe]] in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.<ref name="th1">Cletus Mushanawani, [http://www.herald.co.zw/latest-zanu-pf-womens-league-chairperson-booted-out/  LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out], ''The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016''</ref>
 +
 +
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] after she got 10 757 ahead of [[MDC Alliance]]’s [[Canaan Matiashe]] who got 9 199 votes.<ref name="H">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mdc-alliance-contests-results-in-3-manicaland-constituencies/ MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies], ''The Herald'', Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref> She had first won the sit in the November 2016 by-election.<ref name="M">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/chimanimani-west-mp-endears-herself-to-people/ Chimanimani West MP endears herself to people], ''The Manica Post'', Published: march 23, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref> On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of [[Manicaland Province]] taking over from the late national heroine Dr [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]].<ref name="theopc"> [http://www.theopc.gov.zw/index.php/624-president-makes-ministerial-appointments], ''The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021''</ref>
 +
 +
In Parliament, Matsikenyeri sat in the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Sports and Culture as well as the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.<ref name="M"/>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Revision as of 08:07, 10 February 2021

Nokuthula Matsikenyere
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri.jpg
BornNokuthula Matsikenyere
(1964-06-07)June 7, 1964
Mberengwa
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Politician
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front

Nokuthula Matsikenyere is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu-PF party.

Background

Age

Nokuthula Matsikenyere was born on 07 June 1964.[1]

Husband

According to her Parliament profile she is married. The name of her husband is unavailable at the moment.[1]

Education

She did her primary education at Makuva Primary School and her secondary education at Masume Secondary School. Matsikenyere holds a Bachelor of Arts Educational Development (BED) and Diploma in Education both from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Political Career

She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of Happiness Nyakuedzwa for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.[2]

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 Harmonised Elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance’s Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.[3] She had first won the sit in the November 2016 by-election.[4] On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland Province taking over from the late national heroine Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.[5]

In Parliament, Matsikenyeri sat in the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Sports and Culture as well as the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.[4]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 HON MATSIKENYERE NOKUTHULA, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 10, 2021
  2. Cletus Mushanawani, LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out, The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016
  3. Nyore Madzianike, MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies, The Herald, Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
  4. 4.0 4.1 Nyore Madzianike, Chimanimani West MP endears herself to people, The Manica Post, Published: march 23, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
  5. [1], The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nokuthula_Matsikenyere&oldid=99062"