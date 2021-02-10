Difference between revisions of "Nokuthula Matsikenyere"
|
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(7 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Nokuthula Matsikenyere
| name = Nokuthula Matsikenyere
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image =
|+
| image =
| image_size = 250px
| image_size = 250px
| alt =
| alt =
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = Nokuthula Matsikenyere
| birth_name = Nokuthula Matsikenyere
|−
| birth_date =
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |||}}
|−
| birth_place =
|+
| birth_place =
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
| disappeared_date = <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
|Line 79:
|Line 79:
}}
}}
|−
'''Nokuthula Matsikenyere''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zanu-PF]] party.
|+
'''Nokuthula Matsikenyere''' is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the [[Zanu-PF]] party.
|−
|+
=
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
Revision as of 08:07, 10 February 2021
|Nokuthula Matsikenyere
|Born
|Nokuthula Matsikenyere
June 7, 1964
Mberengwa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Nokuthula Matsikenyere is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu-PF party.
Background
Age
Nokuthula Matsikenyere was born on 07 June 1964.[1]
Husband
According to her Parliament profile she is married. The name of her husband is unavailable at the moment.[1]
Education
She did her primary education at Makuva Primary School and her secondary education at Masume Secondary School. Matsikenyere holds a Bachelor of Arts Educational Development (BED) and Diploma in Education both from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]
Political Career
She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of Happiness Nyakuedzwa for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.[2]
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 Harmonised Elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance’s Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.[3] She had first won the sit in the November 2016 by-election.[4] On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland Province taking over from the late national heroine Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.[5]
In Parliament, Matsikenyeri sat in the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Sports and Culture as well as the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 HON MATSIKENYERE NOKUTHULA, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 10, 2021
- ↑ Cletus Mushanawani, LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out, The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016
- ↑ Nyore Madzianike, MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies, The Herald, Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Nyore Madzianike, Chimanimani West MP endears herself to people, The Manica Post, Published: march 23, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
- ↑ [1], The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021