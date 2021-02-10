In Parliament, Matsikenyeri sat in the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Sports and Culture as well as the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.<ref name="M"/>

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] after she got 10 757 ahead of [[MDC Alliance]]’s [[Canaan Matiashe]] who got 9 199 votes.<ref name="H">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mdc-alliance-contests-results-in-3-manicaland-constituencies/ MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies], ''The Herald'', Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref> She had first won the sit in the November 2016 by-election.<ref name="M">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.manicapost.co.zw/chimanimani-west-mp-endears-herself-to-people/ Chimanimani West MP endears herself to people], ''The Manica Post'', Published: march 23, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref> On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of [[Manicaland Province]] taking over from the late national heroine Dr [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]].<ref name="theopc"> [http://www.theopc.gov.zw/index.php/624-president-makes-ministerial-appointments], ''The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021''</ref>

She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of [[Happiness Nyakuedzwa]] for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady [[Grace Mugabe]] in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.<ref name="th1">Cletus Mushanawani, [http://www.herald.co.zw/latest-zanu-pf-womens-league-chairperson-booted-out/ LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out], ''The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016''</ref>

She did her primary education at Makuva Primary School and her secondary education at Masume Secondary School. Matsikenyere holds a Bachelor of Arts Educational Development (BED) and Diploma in Education both from the [[University of Zimbabwe]].<ref name="P"/>

According to her [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliament]] profile she is married. The name of her husband is unavailable at the moment.<ref name="P"/>

Nokuthula Matsikenyere was born on 07 June 1964.<ref name="P">[https://www.parlzim.gov.zw/component/k2/hon-matsikenyere-nokuthula HON MATSIKENYERE NOKUTHULA], ''Parliament of Zimbabwe'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 10, 2021</ref>

Matsikenyere is the Member of Parliament for Chimanimani West constituency after having won by-elections held on 26 November 2016. She contested in the July 20108 elections and won maintaining her position as Memeber of Parliament for Chimanimani West. On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of [[Manicaland Province]] taking over from the late national heroine Dr [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]].<ref name = "theopc"> [http://www.theopc.gov.zw/index.php/624-president-makes-ministerial-appointments], ''The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021''</ref>

