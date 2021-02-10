Difference between revisions of "Nokuthula Matsikenyere"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 10:
|Line 10:
| native_name_lang =
| native_name_lang =
| birth_name = Nokuthula Matsikenyere
| birth_name = Nokuthula Matsikenyere
|−
| birth_date = {{birth date |1964|06|07}}
|+
| birth_date = {{birth date |1964|06|07}}
| birth_place = [[Mberengwa]]
| birth_place = [[Mberengwa]]
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
| baptised = <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
|Line 110:
|Line 110:
| ALTERNATIVE NAMES =
| ALTERNATIVE NAMES =
| SHORT DESCRIPTION = Zimbabwean politician
| SHORT DESCRIPTION = Zimbabwean politician
|−
| DATE OF BIRTH =
|+
| DATE OF BIRTH =
|−
| PLACE OF BIRTH = Zimbabwe
|+
| PLACE OF BIRTH = Zimbabwe
| DATE OF DEATH =
| DATE OF DEATH =
| PLACE OF DEATH =
| PLACE OF DEATH =
|Line 117:
|Line 117:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Nokuthula -Pindula
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords= Nokuthula
|+
|keywords= Nokuthula ,
|−
|
|+
Chimanimani West
|+
|+
|=
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 08:09, 10 February 2021
|Nokuthula Matsikenyere
|Born
|Nokuthula Matsikenyere
June 7, 1964
Mberengwa
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Employer
|Government of Zimbabwe
|Organization
|Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province
|Political party
|Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front
Nokuthula Matsikenyere is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu-PF party.
Background
Age
Nokuthula Matsikenyere was born on 07 June 1964.[1]
Husband
According to her Parliament profile she is married. The name of her husband is unavailable at the moment.[1]
Education
She did her primary education at Makuva Primary School and her secondary education at Masume Secondary School. Matsikenyere holds a Bachelor of Arts Educational Development (BED) and Diploma in Education both from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]
Political Career
She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of Happiness Nyakuedzwa for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.[2]
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 Harmonised Elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance’s Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.[3] She had first won the sit in the November 2016 by-election.[4] On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland Province taking over from the late national heroine Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.[5]
In Parliament, Matsikenyeri sat in the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Sports and Culture as well as the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 HON MATSIKENYERE NOKUTHULA, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 10, 2021
- ↑ Cletus Mushanawani, LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out, The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016
- ↑ Nyore Madzianike, MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies, The Herald, Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
- ↑ 4.0 4.1 Nyore Madzianike, Chimanimani West MP endears herself to people, The Manica Post, Published: march 23, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
- ↑ [1], The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021