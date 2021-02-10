Pindula

Nokuthula Matsikenyere
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri.jpg
BornNokuthula Matsikenyere
(1964-06-07) June 7, 1964 (age 56)
Mberengwa
NationalityZimbabwe
Occupation
  • Politician
EmployerGovernment of Zimbabwe
OrganizationMinister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland Province
Political partyZimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front

Nokuthula Matsikenyere is a Zimbabwean politician and member of the Zanu-PF party.

Background

Age

Nokuthula Matsikenyere was born on 07 June 1964.[1]

Husband

According to her Parliament profile she is married. The name of her husband is unavailable at the moment.[1]

Education

She did her primary education at Makuva Primary School and her secondary education at Masume Secondary School. Matsikenyere holds a Bachelor of Arts Educational Development (BED) and Diploma in Education both from the University of Zimbabwe.[1]

Political Career

She was the Zanu-PF Women's League chairperson in Manicaland a post she gained after the ouster of Happiness Nyakuedzwa for disrespecting former Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe in October 2015. Before then, Matsikenyere had been the deputy chairperson.[2]

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 Harmonised Elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance’s Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.[3] She had first won the sit in the November 2016 by-election.[4] On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland Province taking over from the late national heroine Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba.[5]

In Parliament, Matsikenyeri sat in the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Sports and Culture as well as the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.[4]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 HON MATSIKENYERE NOKUTHULA, Parliament of Zimbabwe, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 10, 2021
  2. Cletus Mushanawani, LATEST: Zanu PF Women’s league chairperson booted out, The Herald, Published: 19 Oct 2016, Retrieved: 26 Nov 2016
  3. Nyore Madzianike, MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies, The Herald, Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
  4. 4.0 4.1 Nyore Madzianike, Chimanimani West MP endears herself to people, The Manica Post, Published: march 23, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
  5. [1], The Office of the President and Cabinet, Published: 8 February, 2021, Accessed: 10 February, 2021
