Nokuthula Matsikenyeri is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She was elected member of Parliament for Chimanimani West Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections.
Political Career
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance’s Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.[1]
References
- ↑ Nyore Madzianike, MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies, The Herald, Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021