Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 elections after she got 10 757 ahead of [[MDC Alliance]]’s [[Canaan Matiashe]] who got 9 199 votes.<ref name="H">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mdc-alliance-contests-results-in-3-manicaland-constituencies/ MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies], ''The Herald'', Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref> On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]].

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 elections after she got 10 757 ahead of [[MDC Alliance]]’s [[Canaan Matiashe]] who got 9 199 votes.<ref name="H">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/mdc-alliance-contests-results-in-3-manicaland-constituencies/ MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies], ''The Herald'', Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021</ref>

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She was elected member of Parliament for Chimanimani West Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections.

Political Career

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance’s Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.[1] On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba.