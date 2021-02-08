|description= Nokuthula Matsikenyeri is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She was elected member of Parliament for Chimanimani West Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. On 8 February 2021, she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba.

[[File:Nokuthula Matsikenyeri.jpg|thumb|Nokuthula Matsikenyeri]] '''Nokuthula Matsikenyeri''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]]. She was elected member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliament]] for Chimanimani West Constituency in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]] . On 8 February 2021, she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of [[Manicaland]] replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba .

Political Career

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance's Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.[1] On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba.