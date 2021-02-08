On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing [[Ellen Gwaradzimba]]. For more details on other appointments '''see''' [[Zimbabwe Cabinet Reshuffle February 2021]].

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She was elected member of Parliament for Chimanimani West Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. On 8 February 2021, she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba.

Political Career

Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance’s Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.[1] She had first won the sit in the November 2016 by-election.[2]

In Parliament, Matsikenyeri sat in the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Sports and Culture as well as the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.[2]

On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba. For more details on other appointments see Zimbabwe Cabinet Reshuffle February 2021.