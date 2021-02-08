Difference between revisions of "Nokuthula Matsikenyeri"
Political Career
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance's Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.
On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba. For more details on other appointments see Zimbabwe Cabinet Reshuffle February 2021.
Latest revision as of 18:02, 8 February 2021
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of Zanu-PF. She was elected member of Parliament for Chimanimani West Constituency in the 2018 Harmonised Elections. On 8 February 2021, she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba.
Political Career
Nokuthula Matsikenyeri won the 2018 elections after she got 10 757 ahead of MDC Alliance’s Canaan Matiashe who got 9 199 votes.[1] She had first won the sit in the November 2016 by-election.[2]
In Parliament, Matsikenyeri sat in the Parliamentary Committee on Education, Sports and Culture as well as the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.[2]
On 8 February 2021 she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of Manicaland replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba. For more details on other appointments see Zimbabwe Cabinet Reshuffle February 2021.
References
- ↑ Nyore Madzianike, MDC-Alliance contests results in 3 Manicaland constituencies, The Herald, Published: August 7, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Nyore Madzianike, Chimanimani West MP endears herself to people, The Manica Post, Published: march 23, 2018, Retrieved: February 8, 2021