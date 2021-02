Difference between revisions of "Nokuthula Matsikenyeri"

−

[[ File:Nokuthula Matsikenyeri.jpg|thumb| Nokuthula Matsikenyeri ]] '''Nokuthula Matsikenyeri''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] politician and a member of [[Zanu-PF]] . She was elected member of [[Parliament of Zimbabwe|Parliament]] for Chimanimani West Constituency in the [[2018 Harmonised Elections]]. On 8 February 2021, she was appointed Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution in charge of [[Manicaland]] replacing Ellen Gwaradzimba.

