|description= Nolbert Kunonga is a former Archbishop with the Anglican Church head of the Diocese of Harare of the Church of the Province of Central Africa. He rose to prominence after his confrontation with fellow church leaders and Sebastian Bakare and Chad Gandiya spilled into the public domain. The two also had a protracted legal battle in which they were fighting for who would gain control of church assets after having split into two separate camps.

Nolbert Kunonga, is listed under the thematic group "The Clergy". He was awarded a loan of US$98,661.00. There is also an Agatha Kunonga who is listed as having received US$58,318.00.

In '''July 2020''', '''Nolbert Kunonga''' was listed, in the BSR of '''18 July 2020''', as a beneficiary in the '''2007''' [[RBZ]] [[Farm Mechanisation Scheme]], as a result of the [[Fast Track Land Reform Programme]].

There were allegations to the effect that some orphans were sexually abused at some of the orphanages while '''Kunonga''' was still in charge of the church.<ref name=" nehandaa ">Fungai Kwaramba [http://nehandaradio.com/2012/11/23/children-raped-at-kunonga-churches/ Children raped at Kunonga churches], ''Nehanda Radio'', Published: November 23, 2012, Retrieved: June 10, 2015</ref> The girls that were allegedly abused during '''Kunonga''''s reign in office were sent to the police for examination and reporting of the cases.

Background

Kunonga was born on December 31, 1950.[1]





Academic Qualifications

BSc degree in Sociology and Political Science

BA in Religious Studies

PhD in Religious Studies and African History[2]





Claim to Fame

Kunonga's career as a man of the cloth came to light when he was accused by fellow members of engaging in partisan politics on the pulpit in the period around 2002.[3] The incident led to the dethronement of Kunonga culminating into his much-publicised court battles and evictions with other church members. Following his dismissal, Kunonga left with a group of about fifty people to form the Anglican Church of the Province of Zimbabwe Kunonga successfully managed to chuck out other members aligned to Bakare from using church property arguing that they had no jurisdiction being there and that only his faction was the bona fide one. The situation led to those opposed to Kunonga being victimised to the extent that they had to hold church services in open air and community halls. After the matter spilled into the courts, it was determined that Kunonga had overstepped his boundaries leading to his eviction from church property.[3]

Controversy

There were allegations to the effect that some orphans were sexually abused at some of the orphanages while Kunonga was still in charge of the church.[4] The girls that were allegedly abused during Kunonga's reign in office were sent to the police for examination and reporting of the cases.

Farm Mechanisation Scheme

In July 2020, Nolbert Kunonga was listed, in the BSR of 18 July 2020, as a beneficiary in the 2007 RBZ Farm Mechanisation Scheme, as a result of the Fast Track Land Reform Programme.

Nolbert Kunonga, is listed under the thematic group “The Clergy”. He was awarded a loan of US$98,661.00. There is also an Agatha Kunonga who is listed as having received US$58,318.00. [5]

