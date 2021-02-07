|description= Nomagugu Ncube is a Zimbabwean presenter. She rose to prominence after appearing on YouTube platform, NashTV where she presented on weekends and Friday night live shows. Nomagugu proudly refers to herself as Noma Is’nqand’amathe, isqaml’amayezi, is’qabhobho esakoNcube.

Nomagugu Ncube customarily married musician [[Baba Harare]] on 6 February 2021.<ref name="F">[https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=268429914637905&set=pcb.268430481304515 Baba Harare], ''Facebook'', Published: February 7, 2021, Retrieved: February 7, 2021</ref> [[File:Baba Harare and Nomagugu Ncube.jpg|thumb |left |Nomagugu Ncube and her husband Baba Harare]]

Background

She comes from Bulawayo’s oldest suburb, Pelandaba. She relocated to Harare at the age of 21.[1]

Age

Noma was born on 2 March 1992 at Pelandaba Clinic in Bulawayo.[1]

Husband

Nomagugu Ncube customarily married musician Baba Harare on 6 February 2021.[2]

Career

Her debut presenting gig was on Christ TV which is the channel for the church UFIC. Noma once participated in the Star Brite talent search competition in 2017 where she was the overall winner for the 2017/2018 season.

She has worked with Michael Mahendere and in 2020 she featured as the lead in Enzo Ishall’s music video — Vakamhanya Makarimwa.[1]