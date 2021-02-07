Difference between revisions of "Nomagugu Ncube"
|Nomagugu Ncube
|Born
|Nomagugu Ncube
March 2, 1992
|Occupation
|Employer
|NashTV
|Known for
|Presenting on NashTV
|Spouse(s)
|Baba Harare
Nomagugu Ncube is a Zimbabwean presenter. She rose to prominence after appearing on YouTube platform, NashTV where she presented on weekends and Friday night live shows. Nomagugu proudly refers to herself as Noma Is’nqand’amathe, isqaml’amayezi, is’qabhobho esakoNcube.
Background
She comes from Bulawayo’s oldest suburb, Pelandaba. She relocated to Harare at the age of 21.[1]
Age
Noma was born on 2 March 1992 at Pelandaba Clinic in Bulawayo.[1]
Husband
Nomagugu Ncube customarily married musician Baba Harare on 6 February 2021.[2]
Career
Her debut presenting gig was on Christ TV which is the channel for the church UFIC. Noma once participated in the Star Brite talent search competition in 2017 where she was the overall winner for the 2017/2018 season.
She has worked with Michael Mahendere and in 2020 she featured as the lead in Enzo Ishall’s music video — Vakamhanya Makarimwa.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Mthabisi Tshuma, Rise of Noma Is’nqand’amathe, isqaml’amayezi, is’qabhobho esakoNcube, The Chronicle, Published: November 7, 2020, Retrieved: February 7, 2021
- ↑ Baba Harare, Facebook, Published: February 7, 2021, Retrieved: February 7, 2021