Nomagugu Eunice Ncube is a Zimbabwean presenter. She rose to prominence after appearing on YouTube platform, NashTV where she presented on weekends and Friday night live shows. Nomagugu proudly refers to herself as Noma Is’nqand’amathe, isqaml’amayezi, is’qabhobho esakoNcube.

Background

She comes from Bulawayo’s oldest suburb, Pelandaba. She relocated to Harare at the age of 21.[1]

Age

Noma was born on 2 March 1992 at Pelandaba Clinic in Bulawayo.[1]

Husband

Nomagugu Ncube customarily married musician Baba Harare on 6 February 2021.[2]

Nomagugu Ncube and her husband Baba Harare

Career

Music

She started singing professionally at 18 with a group called Ancient Tribes in Hwange. Noma also worked with a group called Extreme Afrique gospel choir that was led by Lyton Ngolomi and his wife, Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi.

She also participated in the Zimtalent Hunt in 2014 and was among the six finalists. Nomagugu did a whole album and later joined Direct Worship in 2016.

Noma once participated in the Star Brite talent search competition in 2017 where she was the overall winner for the 2017/2018 season. After winning the competition she went on a sponsored on a trip to Jazzworx Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jazzworx Studio was Lira’s Studio. Nomagugu Ncube also got to visit the Downtown Studios which is one of the most famous studios in South Africa where she recorded her single, Hangover.[3]

In 2016 she started working with Michael Mahendere and in 2020 she featured as the lead in Enzo Ishall’s music video — Vakamhanya Makarimwa.[1]

Presenting

Her debut presenting gig was on Christ TV which is the channel for the church United Family International Church.[1]

Discography

Singles

Hangover