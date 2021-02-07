Difference between revisions of "Nomagugu Ncube"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Career)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(→Music)
|(4 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 98:
|Line 98:
===Music===
===Music===
|−
She started singing professionally at 18 with a group called Ancient Tribes in [[Hwange]]. Noma also worked with a group called Extreme Afrique gospel choir that was led by [[Lyton Ngolomi]] and his wife, [[Bethany Pasinawako]].
|+
She started singing professionally at 18 with a group called Ancient Tribes in [[Hwange]]. Noma also worked with a group called Extreme Afrique gospel choir that was led by [[Lyton Ngolomi]] and his wife, [[Bethany Pasinawako]].
She also participated in the Zimtalent Hunt in 2014 and was among the six finalists. Nomagugu did a whole album and later joined Direct Worship in 2016.
She also participated in the Zimtalent Hunt in 2014 and was among the six finalists. Nomagugu did a whole album and later joined Direct Worship in 2016.
|−
Noma once participated in the Star Brite talent search competition in 2017 where she was the overall winner for the 2017/2018 season. After winning the competition she went on a sponsored on a trip to Jazzworx Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jazzworx Studio was [[Lira]]’s Studio. Nomagugu Ncube also got to visit the Downtown Studios which is one of the most famous studios in South Africa where she recorded her single, ''Hangover''.<ref>[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/07/the-story-of-a-backing-vocalist/ The story of a backing vocalist], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 18, 2020, Retrieved: February 7, 2021</ref>
|+
Noma once participated in the Star Brite talent search competition in 2017 where she was the overall winner for the 2017/2018 season. After winning the competition she went on a sponsored on a trip to Jazzworx Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jazzworx Studio was [[Lira]]’s Studio. Nomagugu Ncube also got to visit the Downtown Studios which is one of the most famous studios in South Africa where she recorded her single, ''Hangover''.<ref>[https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/07/the-story-of-a-backing-vocalist/ The story of a backing vocalist], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 18, 2020, Retrieved: February 7, 2021</ref>
|−
|+
with [[Michael Mahendere]] and in 2020 she featured as the lead in [[Enzo Ishall]]’s music video — ''Vakamhanya Makarimwa''.<ref name="C"/>
|+
|−
|+
Her debut presenting gig was on Christ TV which is the channel for the church [[United International Church]].<ref name="C"/>
|−
|−
Her debut presenting gig was on Christ TV which is the channel for the church [[United
==Discography==
==Discography==
|Line 128:
|Line 127:
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
}}
}}
|+
|+
[[Category:TV Presenter]]
[[Category:TV Presenter]]
Latest revision as of 10:46, 7 February 2021
|Nomagugu Ncube
|Born
|Eunice Nomagugu Ncube
March 2, 1992
|Occupation
|Employer
|NashTV
|Known for
|Presenting on NashTV
|Spouse(s)
|Baba Harare
Nomagugu Eunice Ncube is a Zimbabwean presenter. She rose to prominence after appearing on YouTube platform, NashTV where she presented on weekends and Friday night live shows. Nomagugu proudly refers to herself as Noma Is’nqand’amathe, isqaml’amayezi, is’qabhobho esakoNcube.
Background
She comes from Bulawayo’s oldest suburb, Pelandaba. She relocated to Harare at the age of 21.[1]
Age
Noma was born on 2 March 1992 at Pelandaba Clinic in Bulawayo.[1]
Husband
Nomagugu Ncube customarily married musician Baba Harare on 6 February 2021.[2]
Career
Music
She started singing professionally at 18 with a group called Ancient Tribes in Hwange. Noma also worked with a group called Extreme Afrique gospel choir that was led by Lyton Ngolomi and his wife, Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi.
She also participated in the Zimtalent Hunt in 2014 and was among the six finalists. Nomagugu did a whole album and later joined Direct Worship in 2016.
Noma once participated in the Star Brite talent search competition in 2017 where she was the overall winner for the 2017/2018 season. After winning the competition she went on a sponsored on a trip to Jazzworx Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jazzworx Studio was Lira’s Studio. Nomagugu Ncube also got to visit the Downtown Studios which is one of the most famous studios in South Africa where she recorded her single, Hangover.[3]
In 2016 she started working with Michael Mahendere and in 2020 she featured as the lead in Enzo Ishall’s music video — Vakamhanya Makarimwa.[1]
Presenting
Her debut presenting gig was on Christ TV which is the channel for the church United Family International Church.[1]
Discography
Singles
- Hangover
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 Mthabisi Tshuma, Rise of Noma Is’nqand’amathe, isqaml’amayezi, is’qabhobho esakoNcube, The Chronicle, Published: November 7, 2020, Retrieved: February 7, 2021
- ↑ Baba Harare, Facebook, Published: February 7, 2021, Retrieved: February 7, 2021
- ↑ Freeman Makopa, The story of a backing vocalist, NewsDay, Published: July 18, 2020, Retrieved: February 7, 2021