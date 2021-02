In 2016 she started working with [[Michael Mahendere]] and in 2020 she featured as the lead in [[Enzo Ishall]]’s music video — ''Vakamhanya Makarimwa''.<ref name="C"/>

In 2016 she started working with [[Michael Mahendere]] and in 2020 she featured as the lead in [[Enzo Ishall]]’s music video — ''Vakamhanya Makarimwa''.<ref name="C"/>

Noma participated in the Star Brite talent search competition in 2017 where she was the overall winner for the 2017/2018 season. After winning the competition she went on a sponsored on a trip to Jazzworx Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jazzworx Studio was [[Lira]]’s Studio. Nomagugu Ncube also got to visit the Downtown Studios which is one of the most famous studios in South Africa where she recorded her single, ''Hangover''.<ref>Freeman Makopa, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/07/the-story-of-a-backing-vocalist/ The story of a backing vocalist], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 18, 2020, Retrieved: February 7, 2021</ref>

Noma once participated in the Star Brite talent search competition in 2017 where she was the overall winner for the 2017/2018 season. After winning the competition she went on a sponsored on a trip to Jazzworx Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jazzworx Studio was [[Lira]]’s Studio. Nomagugu Ncube also got to visit the Downtown Studios which is one of the most famous studios in South Africa where she recorded her single, ''Hangover''.<ref>Freeman Makopa, [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2020/07/the-story-of-a-backing-vocalist/ The story of a backing vocalist], ''NewsDay'', Published: July 18, 2020, Retrieved: February 7, 2021</ref>

She also participated in the Zimtalent Hunt in 2014 and was among the six finalists. This gave her an opportunity to record a single with producer [[Russel Chiradza]] popularly known as "Russo".<ref name="Herald"/> Nomagugu did a whole album and later joined Direct Worship in 2016.

She also participated in the Zimtalent Hunt in 2014 and was among the six finalists. Nomagugu did a whole album and later joined Direct Worship in 2016.

She started singing professionally at 18 with a group called Ancient Tribes in [[Hwange]]. Noma also worked with a group called Extreme Afrique gospel choir that was led by [[Lyton Ngolomi]] and his wife, [[Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi]].

She started singing professionally at 18 with a group called Ancient Tribes in [[Hwange]]. Noma also worked with a group called Extreme Afrique gospel choir that was led by [[Lyton Ngolomi]] and his wife, [[Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi]].

She said they had met at NASH TV where she was a presenter and her producer Jamal apparently told Baba Harare that she could sing. A few days after the show, Baba Harare asked if they could do a song together. At first, she said she wasn’t sure of the idea but they eventually collaborated on the song. <ref name="Herald"/>

<blockquote>“As of now, I am in a relationship. It’s too soon for me to know if I am taken for good.”</blockquote>

<blockquote>“As of now, I am in a relationship. It’s too soon for me to know if I am taken for good.”</blockquote><ref name="Herald"/>

In an interview with [[The Herald]], Noma said she was in a relationship, but not with Baba Harare. She said:

In an interview with [[The Herald]], Noma said she was in a relationship, but not with Baba Harare. She said:

Nomagugu Eunice Ncube is a Zimbabwean presenter. She rose to prominence after appearing on YouTube platform, NashTV where she presented on weekends and Friday night live shows. Nomagugu proudly refers to herself as Noma Is’nqand’amathe, isqaml’amayezi, is’qabhobho esakoNcube.

Background

She comes from Bulawayo’s oldest suburb, Pelandaba. She relocated to Harare at the age of 21.[1] Her mother died when she was 11 years old[2].

Age

Noma was born on 2 March 1992 at Pelandaba Clinic in Bulawayo.[1]

Husband

On 7 February Baba Harare posted a series of pictures announcing that he had paid Lobola for Nomagugu Ncube on 6 February 2021.[3]

Nomagugu Ncube and Baba Harare



However in an interview with The Herald, Baba Harare said that the photos were just a teaser, preceding the launch of his video. He said:

"I am surprised by the comments on social media. Noma and I are friends, we are not dating, she was featured on my video. My relationship remains private, for now, let us not talk about that."

When asked about his relationship status Baba Harare said his personal life remains private saying:

"I am surprised with the comments on social media. Noma and I are friends, we are not dating, she was featuring on my video. My relationship remains private, for now let us not talk about that."

[4]

In an interview with The Herald, Noma said she was in a relationship, but not with Baba Harare. She said:

“As of now, I am in a relationship. It’s too soon for me to know if I am taken for good.”

She said they had met at NASH TV where she was a presenter and her producer Jamal apparently told Baba Harare that she could sing. A few days after the show, Baba Harare asked if they could do a song together. At first, she said she wasn’t sure of the idea but they eventually collaborated on the song.[2]

Career

Music

She started singing professionally at 18 with a group called Ancient Tribes in Hwange. Noma also worked with a group called Extreme Afrique gospel choir that was led by Lyton Ngolomi and his wife, Bethany Pasinawako-Ngolomi.

She also participated in the Zimtalent Hunt in 2014 and was among the six finalists. This gave her an opportunity to record a single with producer Russel Chiradza popularly known as "Russo".[2] Nomagugu did a whole album and later joined Direct Worship in 2016.

Noma participated in the Star Brite talent search competition in 2017 where she was the overall winner for the 2017/2018 season. After winning the competition she went on a sponsored on a trip to Jazzworx Studio in Johannesburg, South Africa. Jazzworx Studio was Lira’s Studio. Nomagugu Ncube also got to visit the Downtown Studios which is one of the most famous studios in South Africa where she recorded her single, Hangover.[5]

In 2016 she started working with Michael Mahendere and in 2020 she featured as the lead in Enzo Ishall’s music video — Vakamhanya Makarimwa.[1]

Presenting

Her debut presenting gig was on Christ TV which is the channel for the church United Family International Church.[1]

Discography

Singles

Hangover