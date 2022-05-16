| birth_date = <!-- {{birth date and age| YYYY | MM | DD }} for living people supply only the year with {{Birth year and age|YYYY}} unless the exact date is already widely published, as per [[WP:DOB]]. For people who have died, use {{Birth date|YYYY|MM|DD}}. -->

Nomaliso Musasiwa is an award-winning Zimbabwean entrepreneur and activist. She is the founding Director of Fresh In A Box.

Background

Age

Nomaliso Musasiwa was born on 24 April 1992.[1]

Husband

Nomaliso Musasiwa's husband is Kuda Musasiwa.

Children

Nomaliso and Kuda Musasiwa welcomed their first daughter in October 2018. Their firstborn is named Danai Omuhle Chidochemoyo Musasiwa. Danai was born on 9 October 2018 at the Prospect Palms Maternity Hospital in Harare. She was delivered by C-section according to Kuda. She is the first child for Nomaliso and the fourth for Kuda.[2][3] They had their second child on 2021.

Education

She holds a B.Sc. (Honors) in Mathematics from the University of Zimbabwe.

Career

Awards

She was a runner-up in the Women-led Agribusiness category at the Pitch AgriHack 2021 competition held on 8 September 2021 at the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF). Nomaliso Musasiwa was one of six youth-led agribusinesses showcasing market-ready innovations for African farmers that won a share of the US$45,000 prize money.[4]

In December 2021, she won the Federation of Young Farmers Of Zimbabwe Female Farmer of the year and the Best Agro Innovation and runner up Best Horticulture 2021. She was also named the Pace Setter for the year 2021.

Nomaliso Musasiwa holding Female Farmer of the year award

