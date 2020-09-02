Nomathemba Ndiweni

Nomathemba Ndiweni-Masuku is the Lupane University Pro-Vice Chancellor and was appointed as commissioner and deputy chairperson of the Public Service Commission on 2 September 2020 by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Background

She was married to the late national hero and Zimbabwe Defence Industries (ZDI) general manager, Crispan Masuku. The couple was blessed with three children Ngqabutho, Nqobile and Nomagugu Adelaide.[1]

Education

Dr Ndiweni-Masuku holds a BSc (Hons), Degree in Biochemistry (University of Zimbabwe), Graduate Certificate in Education (University of Zimbabwe), M. Phil in Biochemistry (Cambridge) and PhD in Biochemical Immunology from the University of Bristol. She also holds several certificates in Supervisory Management and Higher Education Management.[2]

Career

Until her appointment as Pro-Vice Chancellor in July 2015 by the late former President Robert Mugabe, Dr Ndiweni was a Dean and Senior Lecturer at the Medical School, Division of Basic Medical Sciences at the National University of Science and Technology. Previously, she has served as a Lecturer (Veterinary Biochemistry) and Staff Development Fellow in Veterinary Biochemistry at the University of Zimbabwe. She has also sat in various Boards including : Mpilo Central Hospital, Research Council of Zimbabwe and the Health Professions Authority of Zimbabwe. She is also an External Examiner for several Universities. Dr Ndiweni’s research interests cover: Antioxidant status and health; Variation of vitamins A and E in various human diseases, Xenobiotic metabolizing enzymes in wildlife; Charaterisation of ostrich and crocodile enzymes, Metabolic regulation in trypanosomes; Regulation of transformation from the bloodstream form to the procylic trypomastigotes, Vitamins A, E/Selenium biochemistry; effects on health and productivity of cattle.[3]









