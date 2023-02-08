Difference between revisions of "Nomathemba Ndlovu"
'''Nomathemba Ndlovu''' is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' a women's proportional representative for [[Matabeleland South]].
| '''Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga''' || '''Nomathemba Ndlovu''' || '''[[Abigail Damasane]]'''
Latest revision as of 13:01, 8 February 2023
|Nomathemba Ndlovu
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC-T
Nomathemba Ndlovu is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a women's proportional representative for Matabeleland South.
Personal Details
Born: on in Matobo.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Political career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
Further Reading
References