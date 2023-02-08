|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.

No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

'''Nomathemba Ndlovu''' is an MDC-T politician . She was elected into parliament in ''' July 2013 ''' as a women's proportional representative for [[ Matabeleland South ]].

Personal Details

Born: on in Matobo.



School / Education

Political career

Events

Further Reading

