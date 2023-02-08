Pindula

'''Nomathemba Ndlovu''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Gwanda Central Constituency]].  
'''Nomathemba Ndlovu''' is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in '''July 2013''' as a women's proportional representative for [[Matabeleland South]].  
  
==Background==
==Personal Details==
Nomathemba Ndlovu was born on in Matobo
'''Born:''' on in [[Matobo]]. <br/>
==School / Education==
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
  
 
==Political career==
 
==Political career==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the [[Constitution of Zimbabwe|2013 Zimbabwe Constitution]]. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
{| class="wikitable"
|+ [[Matabeleland South]]
 +
 +
! MDC–N !! MDC–T !! Zanu PF
 +
 +
| '''[[Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga]]''' || '''Nomathemba Ndlovu''' || '''[[Abigail Damasane]]'''
 +
 +
| [[Sibekithemba Njani]] || '''[[Sipho Dube]]''' || '''[[Alice Ndhlovu]]'''
 +
 +
| [[Elizabeth Ndhlovu]] || [[Patricia Ndlovu]] || '''[[Rossy Mpofu]]'''
 +
 +
| [[Thokozile Sibanda]] || [[Peggy Ncube]] || [[Marah Ngwenya]]
 +
 +
| [[Helenic Ncube-Socks]] || [[Moreblessing Tembo]] || [[Rennie Kibi]]
 +
 +
| [[Thokozile Moyo]] | [[Beauty Kerr]] || [[Patricia Muhadi]]
 +
|}
==Events==
==Further Reading==
==References==
<references/>
  
