'''Nomathemba Ndlovu''' is
a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[ Gwanda Central Constituency]].
'''Nomathemba Ndlovu''' is MDC-T . was elected into parliament in July 2013[[]].
==Political career==
==Political career==
|−
|
|
|
==References==
==References==
Nomathemba Ndlovu
Nationality
Zimbabwean
Citizenship
Zimbabwe
Occupation
Politician
Known for
Being a Member of Palriament
Political party
MDC-T
Nomathemba Ndlovu is an MDC-T politician. She was elected into parliament in July 2013 as a women's proportional representative for Matabeleland South.
Personal Details
Born: on in Matobo.
School / Education
No information was found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Political career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections), sixty seats were allocated to women, under the 2013 Zimbabwe Constitution. They were divided into 6 per province, based on a party's share of votes in the province. The parties produced lists of candidates before the elections. Successful candidates are listed in bold. Only parties which had successful candidates are listed. Vote counts for these seats may vary slightly from the official provincial vote totals due to some multiple candidates votes.
Events
Further Reading
References
References