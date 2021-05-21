|description= Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and social commentator. Ndebele is the co-owner of POSH, a ladies’ wear shop at Joina City in Harare.

Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and social commentator. Ndebele is the co-owner of POSH, a ladies’ wear shop at Joina City in Harare.

Background

Children

Ndebele has two children; Thembinkosi Ndebele and Dylan Ndebele.

Businesses

Ndebele co-owns POSH with Claris Mukombachoto.[1]

Career

Nomathemba Ndebele worked as a shop attendant at a clothing store in Harare.[2] Ndebele and her business partner opened POSH in 2015. She said they decided to name their shop POSH because it associates with their target market which consists of people who are not afraid to spend money on good things.[1]