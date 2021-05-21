Difference between revisions of "Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele"
Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and social commentator. Ndebele is the co-owner of POSH, a ladies’ wear shop at Joina City in Harare.
Background
Children
Ndebele has two children; Thembinkosi Ndebele and Dylan Ndebele.
Businesses
Ndebele co-owns POSH with Claris Mukombachoto.[1]
Career
Nomathemba Ndebele worked as a shop attendant at a clothing store in Harare.[2] Ndebele and her business partner opened POSH in 2015. She said they decided to name their shop POSH because it associates with their target market which consists of people who are not afraid to spend money on good things.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Bornwise Mtonzi, POSH for uptown fashionistas, The Herald, Published: November 28, 2015, Retrieved: May 21, 2021
- ↑ Vimbayi Mudzengerere, Power Player : Nomathemba Ndebele, Divas Inc. Published: November 6, 2017, Retrieved: May 21, 2021