Ndebele was employed by tabloid newspaper, [[B-Metro]] to write a column named Controversy Queen.<ref name="C"/>

Nomathemba Ndebele worked as a shop attendant at a clothing store in Harare.<ref name="DI">Vimbayi Mudzengerere, [https://divasinc.co.zw/power-player-nomathemba-ndebele/ Power Player : Nomathemba Ndebele], ''Divas Inc''. Published: November 6, 2017, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref> Ndebele and her business partner opened ''POSH'' in 2015. She said they decided to name their shop ''POSH'' because it associates with their target market which consists of people who are not afraid to spend money on good things.<ref name="H"/>

Nomathemba Ndebele worked as a shop attendant at a clothing store in Harare.<ref name="DI">Vimbayi Mudzengerere, [https://divasinc.co.zw/power-player-nomathemba-ndebele/ Power Player : Nomathemba Ndebele], ''Divas Inc''. Published: November 6, 2017, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref> Ndebele and her business partner opened ''POSH'' in 2015. She said they decided to name their shop ''POSH'' because it associates with their target market which consists of people who are not afraid to spend money on good things.<ref name="H"/>

'''Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and social commentator. Ndebele is the co-owner of ''POSH'', a ladies wear shop at [[Joina City]] in [[Harare]].

She was born in Harare. Her mother was a well-decorated soldier who worked for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.[1]

Nomathemba Ndebele was born on March 7, 1983.[1]

Ndebele has two children; Thembinkosi Ndebele and Dylan Ndebele.

Ndebele co-owns POSH with Claris Mukombachoto.[2]

