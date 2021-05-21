Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
[[File:Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele.jpg|thumb|Nomathemba Ndebele]] '''Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and social commentator. Ndebele is the co-owner of ''POSH'', a ladies wear shop at [[Joina City]] in [[Harare]].
+
{{Infobox person
 +
| honorific_prefix  =
 +
| name              =  Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele
 +
| honorific_suffix  = 
 +
| image              = Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele.jpg
 +
| image_size        = 250px
 +
| alt                =
 +
| caption            = Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele
 +
| native_name        =
 +
| native_name_lang  =
 +
| birth_name        =  Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele
 +
| birth_date        =  {{birth date and age |1983|03|07}} <!-- {{birth date and age|YYYY|MM|DD}} -->
 +
| birth_place        = [[Harare]]
 +
| baptised          =  <!-- will not display if birth_date is entered -->
 +
| disappeared_date  =  <!-- {{disappeared date and age|YYYY|MM|DD|YYYY|MM|DD}} (disappeared date then birth date) -->
 +
| disappeared_place  =
 +
| disappeared_status =
 +
| death_date        = 
 +
| death_place        =
 +
| death_cause        =
 +
| body_discovered    =
 +
| resting_place      =
 +
| resting_place_coordinates =  <!-- {{coord|LAT|LONG|type:landmark|display=inline}} -->
 +
| monuments          =
 +
| residence          =
 +
| nationality        = Zimbabwe
 +
| other_names        =
 +
| ethnicity          =  <!-- Ethnicity should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| citizenship        = Zimbabwean
 +
| education          =
 +
| alma_mater        =
 +
| occupation        = {{flat_list|
 +
*Businesswoman
 +
*Social Commentator
 +
}}
 +
| years_active      =
 +
| era                =
 +
| employer          =
 +
| organization      =  ''POSH''
 +
| agent              =
 +
| known_for          = Business & Social Commentary
 +
| notable_works      =
 +
| style              =
 +
| home_town          =
 +
| salary            =
 +
| net_worth          = <!-- Net worth should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| television        =
 +
| title              =
 +
| term              =
 +
| predecessor        =
 +
| successor          =
 +
| party              =
 +
| movement          =
 +
| opponents          =
 +
| boards            =
 +
| religion          =  <!-- Religion should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| denomination      =  <!-- Denomination should be supported with a citation from a reliable source -->
 +
| criminal_charge    =  <!-- Criminality parameters should be supported with citations from reliable sources -->
 +
| criminal_penalty  =
 +
| criminal_status    =
 +
| spouse            =
 +
| partner            =  <!-- (unmarried long-term partner) -->
 +
| children          =  {{flat_list|
 +
*Thembinkosi Ndebele
 +
*Dylan Ndebele
 +
}}
 +
| parents            =
 +
| relatives          =
 +
| callsign          =
 +
| awards            =
 +
| module            =
 +
| module2            =
 +
| module3            =
 +
| module4            =
 +
| module5            =
 +
| module6            =
 +
| signature          =
 +
| signature_alt      =
 +
| signature_size    =
 +
| website            =  <!-- {{URL|example.com}} -->
 +
| footnotes          =
 +
| box_width          =
 +
}}
 +
 
 +
'''Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] entrepreneur and social commentator. Ndebele is the co-owner of ''POSH'', a ladies wear shop at [[Joina City]] in [[Harare]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 20: Line 104:
  
 
Nomathemba Ndebele worked as a shop attendant at a clothing store in Harare.<ref name="DI">Vimbayi Mudzengerere, [https://divasinc.co.zw/power-player-nomathemba-ndebele/ Power Player : Nomathemba Ndebele], ''Divas Inc''. Published: November 6, 2017, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref> Ndebele and her business partner opened ''POSH'' in 2015. She said they decided to name their shop ''POSH'' because it associates with their target market which consists of people who are not afraid to spend money on good things.<ref name="H"/>
 
Nomathemba Ndebele worked as a shop attendant at a clothing store in Harare.<ref name="DI">Vimbayi Mudzengerere, [https://divasinc.co.zw/power-player-nomathemba-ndebele/ Power Player : Nomathemba Ndebele], ''Divas Inc''. Published: November 6, 2017, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref> Ndebele and her business partner opened ''POSH'' in 2015. She said they decided to name their shop ''POSH'' because it associates with their target market which consists of people who are not afraid to spend money on good things.<ref name="H"/>
 +
 +
Ndebele was employed by tabloid newspaper, [[B-Metro]] to write a column named Controversy Queen.<ref name="C"/>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 12:56, 21 May 2021

Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele
Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele.jpg
Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele
BornNomathemba Primrose Ndebele
(1983-03-07) March 7, 1983 (age 38)
Harare
NationalityZimbabwe
CitizenshipZimbabwean
Occupation
  • Businesswoman
  • Social Commentator
OrganizationPOSH
Known forBusiness & Social Commentary
Children
  • Thembinkosi Ndebele
  • Dylan Ndebele

Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and social commentator. Ndebele is the co-owner of POSH, a ladies wear shop at Joina City in Harare.

Background

She was born in Harare. Her mother was a well-decorated soldier who worked for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.[1]

Age

Nomathemba Ndebele was born on March 7, 1983.[1]

Children

Ndebele has two children; Thembinkosi Ndebele and Dylan Ndebele.

Businesses

Ndebele co-owns POSH with Claris Mukombachoto.[2]

Career

Nomathemba Ndebele worked as a shop attendant at a clothing store in Harare.[3] Ndebele and her business partner opened POSH in 2015. She said they decided to name their shop POSH because it associates with their target market which consists of people who are not afraid to spend money on good things.[2]

Ndebele was employed by tabloid newspaper, B-Metro to write a column named Controversy Queen.[1]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 Melissa Mpofu, Facebook fans inspired me to open shop: Controversial Queen, The Chronicle, Published: February 4, 2016, Retrieved: May 21, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Bornwise Mtonzi, POSH for uptown fashionistas, The Herald, Published: November 28, 2015, Retrieved: May 21, 2021
  3. Vimbayi Mudzengerere, Power Player : Nomathemba Ndebele, Divas Inc. Published: November 6, 2017, Retrieved: May 21, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Nomathemba_Primrose_Ndebele&oldid=104611"