Latest revision as of 16:47, 27 May 2021
|Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele
Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele
|Born
|Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele
March 7, 1983
Harare
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Occupation
|Organization
|POSH
|Known for
|Business & Social Commentary
|Children
|Website
|mukadziwemukaranga
Nomathemba Primrose Ndebele is a Zimbabwean entrepreneur and social commentator. Ndebele is the co-owner of POSH, a ladies wear shop at Joina City in Harare.
Background
She was born in Harare. Her mother was a well-decorated soldier who worked for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.[1]
Age
Nomathemba Ndebele was born on March 7, 1983.[1]
Children
Ndebele has two children; Thembinkosi Ndebele and Dylan Ndebele.
Businesses
Ndebele co-owns POSH with Claris Mukombachoto.[2]
Career
Nomathemba Ndebele worked as a shop attendant at a clothing store in Harare.[3] Ndebele and her business partner opened POSH in 2015. She said they decided to name their shop POSH because it associates with their target market which consists of people who are not afraid to spend money on good things.[2]
Ndebele was employed by a tabloid newspaper, B-Metro to write a column named Controversy Queen.[1] She writes on her blog Mukadzi WeMukaranga.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 Melissa Mpofu, Facebook fans inspired me to open shop: Controversial Queen, The Chronicle, Published: February 4, 2016, Retrieved: May 21, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Tafadzwa Zimoyo and Bornwise Mtonzi, POSH for uptown fashionistas, The Herald, Published: November 28, 2015, Retrieved: May 21, 2021
- ↑ Vimbayi Mudzengerere, Power Player : Nomathemba Ndebele, Divas Inc. Published: November 6, 2017, Retrieved: May 21, 2021