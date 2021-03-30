Nomatter "Kit Kat" Zinyengere is the alleged friend of the late Zimbabwean businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure popularly known as Ginimbi.

Background

Real Name

Nomatter Zinyengere

Age

Kit Kat was born on 3 December.[1]

Businesses

Zinyengere is the director of a South African registered company called KAT Group, which was incorporated in August 2019.[2]

Role In Ginimbi's Estate

When Ginimbi died, Kit Kat filed an unsigned will at the Master of High Court. According to the unsigned will Ginimbi left Kit Kat a Lamborghini and placed all other assets under a family trust named the Genius Kadungure Trust.

On 25 November 2020, at least 10 people including Ginimbi’s father and his two sisters, Zodwa Mkandla and Zinyengere met at the Master of High Court’s office in Harare where they unanimously agreed on using the unsigned document for the administration of the estate. Patricia Darangwa was appointed as the executor in terms of the will. [2]

In February 2021, Ginimbi's family accused Darangwa of doctoring the late businessman's will. The family approached the High Court where they filed an urgent application to stop the administration of an alleged will pending the court’s decision over why the Master of High Court appointed Darangwa as the testamentary. Ginimbi’s sisters Juliet, Neria and father Anderson were applicants in the matter whilst Darangwa and Master of High Court were cited as respondents.[3]

In March 2021, Ginimbi's ex-wife Zodwa Mkandla accused Kit Kat of hiding a Bentley Continental GT in South Africa. Zodwa through her lawyers wrote to Zinyengerere asking him to surrender the car so that it could be registered with the Master of High Court as required in terms of the Administration of Estates Act and surrendered to the Executor.

Zodwa bought the car from the UK in 2013, while Ginimbi paid for duty in Zimbabwe. Zodwa’s legal team, Venturas and Samkange wrote to Zinyengere’s lawyers, Shomwe-Nyakuedza Attorneys with the demand.

Zodwa availed proof in form of all the paperwork from the purchase of the vehicle in the UK to the shipping from Southampton to Walvis Bay in Namibia and all documents bear the name Traverze Travel. She also dismissed claims that the Bentley might have been sold while Ginimbi was still alive.[4]