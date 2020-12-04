Difference between revisions of "Nomatter Mulisa"

In July 2018, Nomatter Mulisa was elected to Ward 7 Hurungwe RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 2677 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 7 Hurungwe RDC with 2677 votes, beating Tichaona Gasura of MDC-Alliance with 1609 votes and Davison Chawasarira, independent with 444 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]