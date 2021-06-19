|description= Princess Nombuso Zulu is the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Princess '''Nombuso Zulu''' is the daughter of the late [[King Goodwill Zwelithini]].

Princess Nombuso Zulu is the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Background

Princess Nombuso is King Zwelithini's eldest daughter from his first wife, Queen Sibongile MaDlamini Zulu of KwaKhethomthandayo palace.[1]

Age

Nombuso Zulu was born on 25 December 1973.[1]

Marriage to Seshi Chonco

Princess Nombuso and her former husband Seshi Chonco had their white wedding in July 2005. Chonco delivered the ilobolo, which included 17 herd of cattle and R50 000 cash in 2003.

Chonco's younger sister, Thembeni, said at first King Zwelithini did not want Princess Nombuso to wed Chonco because the king thought Chonco was a commoner.

However, according to Thembeni, King Zwelithini was persuaded by Mangosuthu Buthelezi who told him that Chonco was a respected businessman and would be able to look after the king's daughter.[1]

The couple divorced in 2007, with Chonco citing “irreconcilable differences”.[2]