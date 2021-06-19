Nombuso Zulu, her sister and mother Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu also approached the Pietermaritzburg high court for [[Misuzulu Zulu]]'s coronation to be set aside.<ref name="DS">Jabulani Langa, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/News/royal-house-mourning-period-over-but-divisions-still-on-20210618 ROYAL HOUSE-MOURNING PERIOD OVER BUT DIVISIONS STILL ON], ''Daily Sun'', Published: June 18, 2021, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref>

Nombuso Zulu, her sister and mother Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu also approached the Pietermaritzburg high court for [[Misuzulu Zulu]]'s coronation to be set aside.<ref name="DS">Jabulani Langa, [https://www.dailysun.co.za/News/royal-house-mourning-period-over-but-divisions-still-on-20210618 ROYAL HOUSE-MOURNING PERIOD OVER BUT DIVISIONS STILL ON], ''Daily Sun'', Published: June 18, 2021, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref>

According to a statement released by MaDlamini loyalists and their legal counsel, the first wife of Goodwill Zwelithini was unhappy with the contents of his final will. As she is the only wife who married in a civil rites ceremony (as opposed to traditional ceremonies), the royal believes the power should have rested firmly in her hands.<ref name="IRSA">[https://ireportsouthafrica.co.za/2021/05/03/zulu-royal-chaos-amid-claims-kings-will-may-have-been-forged/ Zulu Royal Chaos Amid Claims King’s Will May Have Been Forged], ''IRSA'', Published: May 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref>

According to a statement released by MaDlamini loyalists and their legal counsel, the first wife of Goodwill Zwelithini was unhappy with the contents of his final will. As she is the only wife who married in a civil rites ceremony (as opposed to traditional ceremonies), the royal believes the power should have rested firmly in her hands.<ref name="IRSA">[https://ireportsouthafrica.co.za/2021/05/03/zulu-royal-chaos-amid-claims-kings-will-may-have-been-forged/ Zulu Royal Chaos Amid Claims King’s Will May Have Been Forged], ''IRSA'', Published: May 3, 2021, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref>

Nombuso Zulu approached the courts contesting the contents of her father’s will.<ref name="SABC">[https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/princess-nombuso-zulu-to-lead-media-briefing-at-kwakhethomthandayo-royal-palace/ Princess Nombuso Zulu to lead media briefing at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace], ''SABC News'', Published: June 19, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref> She argued that the will may have been forged.

Nombuso Zulu approached the courts contesting the contents of her father’s will.<ref name="SABC">[https://www.sabcnews.com/sabcnews/princess-nombuso-zulu-to-lead-media-briefing-at-kwakhethomthandayo-royal-palace/ Princess Nombuso Zulu to lead media briefing at KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace], ''SABC News'', Published: June 19, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref> She argued that the will may have been forged.

The couple divorced in 2007, with Chonco citing “irreconcilable differences”.<ref name="IOL">Agiza Hlongwane, [https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/chonco-mourns-death-of-lover-1018821 Chonco mourns death of lover], ''IOL'', Published: January 30, 2011, Retrieved: May 22, 2021</ref>

The couple divorced in 2007, with Chonco citing “irreconcilable differences”.<ref name="IOL">Agiza Hlongwane, [https://www.iol.co.za/news/south-africa/kwazulu-natal/chonco-mourns-death-of-lover-1018821 Chonco mourns death of lover], ''IOL'', Published: January 30, 2011, Retrieved: May 22, 2021</ref>

| image = Nombuso - Zulu. jpg <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| image = Nombuso Zulu. JPG <!-- filename only, no ""File:"" or ""Image:"" prefix, and no enclosing [[brackets]] -->

| name = Nombuso Zulu<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

| name = Nombuso Zulu<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name -->

Princess Nombuso Zulu is the daughter of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini. She is now the owner of Durban-based Ilembe Catering Services.

Background

Princess Nombuso is King Zwelithini's eldest daughter from his first wife, Queen Sibongile MaDlamini Zulu of KwaKhethomthandayo palace.[1]

Age

Nombuso Zulu was born on 25 December 1973.[1]

Siblings

Princess Nombuso Zulu is the second born from her mother's side.

These are her siblings from her mother's side:

Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the first-born child who died in 2020. Pricess Ntombizosuthu Zulu-Duma, who became a businesswoman and co-owns Strategic Persuasions and Zamalwandle Transport Logistics with her husband. She is married to Mbongiseni Duma, a prominent businessman from Johannesburg Princess Ntandoyenkosi Ngcaweni, born in 1982, serves as an Asset Manager at the Public Investment Corporation. Princess Sinethemba Bati Zulu, the youngest. She studied International Relations at the University of Witwatersrand.

Marriage to Seshi Chonco

Princess Nombuso and her former husband Seshi Chonco had their white wedding in July 2005. Chonco delivered the ilobolo, which included 17 herd of cattle and R50 000 cash in 2003.

Chonco's younger sister, Thembeni, said at first King Zwelithini did not want Princess Nombuso to wed Chonco because the king thought Chonco was a commoner.

However, according to Thembeni, King Zwelithini was persuaded by Mangosuthu Buthelezi who told him that Chonco was a respected businessman and would be able to look after the king's daughter.[1]

The couple divorced in 2007, with Chonco citing “irreconcilable differences”.[2]

King Goodwill Zwelithini Succession

Nombuso Zulu approached the courts contesting the contents of her father’s will.[3] She argued that the will may have been forged.

According to a statement released by MaDlamini loyalists and their legal counsel, the first wife of Goodwill Zwelithini was unhappy with the contents of his final will. As she is the only wife who married in a civil rites ceremony (as opposed to traditional ceremonies), the royal believes the power should have rested firmly in her hands.[4]

Pictures

Princess Nombuso Zulu media address (June 19, 2021)

Nombuso Zulu, her sister and mother Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu also approached the Pietermaritzburg high court for Misuzulu Zulu's coronation to be set aside.[5]