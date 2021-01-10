Difference between revisions of "Nomcebo Mthethwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Nomcebo 'Dot' Mthethwa''' is a South African TV presenter, singer and former actress. ==Background== She hails from eMpangeni in KwaZulu Natal. Her mother is Smaniso Mthe...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 12:14, 10 January 2021
Nomcebo 'Dot' Mthethwa is a South African TV presenter, singer and former actress.
Background
She hails from eMpangeni in KwaZulu Natal. Her mother is Smaniso Mthethwa[1]
Husband
In January 2021 there were reports that Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat had paid lobola for her.
Her mother Smaniso Mthethwa told City Press that Billiat was engaged to her daughter, but referred questions regarding marriage to the couple.
When a reporter called Billiat to confirm if he had indeed married Mthethwa, he laughed and hung up.[1]
Acting Career
She appeared on Uzalo
Career As A Presenter
She is the House of Trace show presenter on TRACE TV.[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Warriors ace Khama Billiat scores a second wife, ZimLive, Published: January 10, 2021, January 10, 2021
- ↑ MEET KHAMA BILLIAT ‘S NEW WIFE – NOMCEBO DOT MTHETHWA, SA Rich and Famous, Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 10, 2021