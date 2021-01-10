As a musician, Nomcebo Mthethwa is known as Dot.

She appeared on Uzalo as Nomcebo, who was Khehla's mother and Qhabanga's ex-partner.<ref name = "H"> Soapie Police, [https://iharare.com/the-end-of-the-road-for-mazaza-and-nomcebo/ The End Of The Road For Mazaza And Nomcebo], ''iHarare'', Published: July 20, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021</ref>

Nomcebo 'Dot' Mthethwa is a South African TV presenter, singer and former actress.

Background

She hails from eMpangeni in KwaZulu Natal. Her mother is Smaniso Mthethwa[1]

Husband

In January 2021 there were reports that Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat had paid lobola for her.

Her mother Smaniso Mthethwa told City Press that Billiat was engaged to her daughter, but referred questions regarding marriage to the couple.

When a reporter called Billiat to confirm if he had indeed married Mthethwa, he laughed and hung up.[1]

Career

Uzalo

She appeared on Uzalo as Nomcebo, who was Khehla’s mother and Qhabanga’s ex-partner.[2]

TV Presenting

She is the House of Trace show presenter on TRACE TV.[3]

Music

As a musician, Nomcebo Mthethwa is known as Dot.

Videos

DOT - MAKOTI (Official Music Video)