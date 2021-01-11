Difference between revisions of "Nomcebo Mthethwa"
References
Nomcebo 'Dot' Mthethwa is a South African TV presenter, singer and former actress.
Background
She hails from eMpangeni in KwaZulu Natal. Her mother is Smaniso Mthethwa[1]
Age
Nomcebo Mthethwa was born in 1996.
Husband
In January 2021 there were reports that Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat had paid lobola for her.
Her mother Smaniso Mthethwa told City Press that Billiat was engaged to her daughter, but referred questions regarding marriage to the couple.
When a reporter called Billiat to confirm if he had indeed married Mthethwa, he laughed and hung up.[1]
Career
Uzalo
She appeared on Uzalo as Nomcebo, who was Khehla’s mother and Qhabanga’s ex-partner.[2]
TV Presenting
She is the House of Trace show presenter on TRACE TV.[3]
Music
As a musician, Nomcebo Mthethwa is known as Dot.
She released her debut single Amadlozi which is a Gqom track. She released the followup track Volcano which is also a Gqom track. [4] In 2020 she signed a deal with Panda Records.[5]
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Warriors ace Khama Billiat scores a second wife, ZimLive, Published: January 10, 2021, January 10, 2021
- ↑ Soapie Police, The End Of The Road For Mazaza And Nomcebo, iHarare, Published: July 20, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
- ↑ MEET KHAMA BILLIAT ‘S NEW WIFE – NOMCEBO DOT MTHETHWA, SA Rich and Famous, Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
- ↑ Mario Machaieie, Meet The New Gqom Goddess Nomcebo Mthethwa DOT, Zkhipani, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 10, 2021
- ↑ Uzalo actress Nomcebo Mthethwa leaves acting for music – Signs lucrative record deal, Elegance7, Published: August 1, 2020, Retrieved: January 10, 2021