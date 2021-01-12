Difference between revisions of "Nomcebo Mthethwa"
Nomcebo 'Dot' Mthethwa is a South African TV presenter, singer and former actress.
Background
She hails from eMpangeni in KwaZulu Natal. Her mother is Smaniso Mthethwa[1]
Age
Nomcebo Mthethwa was born in 1996.
Reported Marriage To Khama Billiat
In January 2021 there were reports that Zimbabwean footballer Khama Billiat had paid lobola for her.
Her mother Smaniso Mthethwa told City Press that Billiat was engaged to her daughter, but referred questions regarding marriage to the couple.
When a reporter called Billiat to confirm if he had indeed married Mthethwa, he laughed and hung up.[1]
Speaking to The Chronicle from South Africa, Billiat denied he had married Nomcebo. He said he had one wife, who is also the mother of his daughter. He said:
“Khama has one wife, Mai Kim, I never married anyone. I don’t know why people are doing this. I repeat I am happily married to Mai Kim"
Career
Uzalo
She appeared on Uzalo as Nomcebo, who was Khehla’s mother and Qhabanga’s ex-partner.[3]
TV Presenting
She is the House of Trace show presenter on TRACE TV.[4]
Music
As a musician, Nomcebo Mthethwa is known as Dot.
She released her debut single Amadlozi which is a Gqom track. She released the followup track Volcano which is also a Gqom track. [5] In 2020 she signed a deal with Panda Records.[6]
Videos
Pictures
References
