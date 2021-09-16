Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu is a former police officer on trial for allegedly murdering and plotting to kill relatives to cash in life insurance policies. Ndlovu allegedly got one million four-hundred-thousand rand from life insurance policies.

She appeared in court facing six counts of murder, four counts of fraud, obstruction of justice and eights counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

Bachground

Ndlovu's colleagues who were interviewed by the press said she had been at Thembisa South police station since it was opened in 2014. They said she often splurged on as many as five colleagues for lunch without expecting the money back. Her former colleagues said she often went to Emperors Palace in Kempton Park to gamble.[1][2]

Arrest & Trial

Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu was arrested in 2019. Ndlovu was arrested by an undercover police officer in Bushbuckridge shortly after she pointed out her sister’s house to the men. The police officer had posed as a hitman and Ndlovu told him how she wanted him to drug and burn her sister's family of six.[1][3]





Charges

Ndlovu is facing six counts of murder, four counts of fraud, obstruction of justice and eights counts of conspiracy to commit murder. The killing spree allegedly started in 2012 and came to an end in 2018.[4]

She is accused of fraudulently taking out life insurance on behalf of her victims, listing herself as a beneficiary.

Ndlovu is also accused of killing six relatives, including her lover, and plotting to murder her sister, nieces, nephews and mother to cash in on funeral and life insurance policies. She allegedly pocketed one million four-hundred-thousand rand.[3]

Among those, she is accused of killing is her partner Yingwani Maurice Mabasa, with whom she had a child. Mabasa died in October 2015 after the third attempt on his life. He was stabbed more than 80 times. Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu allegedly claimed R416,000 from insurance companies.

Ndlovu is also facing charges for the murders of:

Her cousin Witness Madala Homu, who was murdered in March 2012. She allegedly received R131,000 from policies.

Her sister Audrey Somisa Ndlovu, who was killed in June 2013. Ndlovu allegedly claimed more than R717,000 in insurance.

Her niece Zanele Motha, who was killed in June 2016. She was apparently paid out about R120,000;

Her nephew Mayeni Mashaba, who died in April 2017. There was no information immediately available on whether she had taken out policies for him and whether she had put in claims.

Audrey’s son Brilliant Mashego, her nephew, who was killed in January 2018. There was no information available on whether she had taken out policies for him and whether she had put in claims.[1]

Trial

The state lined up more than 30 witnesses who testified against Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu in the high court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court.

The state closed its case and the court heard the defence’s testimony which started with Ndlovu on the stand on Tuesday 14 September 2021.

A hitman she allegedly tried to recruit to kill her sister and children told the court Ndlovu cited mounting debt with a loan shark as pushing her to kill.

Ndlovu's mother, sister and five nieces and nephews allegedly narrowly escaped death after the alleged hitman tipped off authorities in 2019.

The court heard that each time she identified a target among her relatives, she timeously registered them for funeral benefits, paid the premiums and struck just as the policy allowed for a cash payout.

Forensic investigators from insurance companies that paid out took to the stand to detail how in one instance she listed her cousin, Witness Madala Homu, as her spouse on a R20,000 funeral policy.

She didn’t manage to cash out this policy because, among other things, she would have needed to provide proof he was her spouse. But other insurance policies paid her more than R100,000 for his death.The court also heard how despite insurance claims being paid out to her, Ndlovu at times failed to assist in burying the victims and distanced herself from the burials.[3][1]