Latest revision as of 16:39, 8 May 2021
Princess Nomkhosi Zulu is the third born amongst eight children of King Goodwill Zwelithini and Queen Mantfombi Dlamini.
Background
Siblings
Misuzulu Zulu, Ntandoyesizwe Zulu, Bukhosibemvelo Zulu, Bambindlovu Zulu, Lungelo Zulu, Mandlesizwe Zulu, and Simengaye Zulu.
Husband
Moyo forked out R250 000 in lobola. Moyo allegedly showered the top 100 members of the Zulu royal family with expensive gifts including blankets and traditional dresses believed to be worth over R130 000. He also sent 114 cows.[1]
Education
Princess Nomkhosi Zulu matriculated in 1998 at the Wykeham Collegiate, and later furthered her studies at the then Pretoria Technikon in business management.[2]
Princess Magogo Foundation
Princess Momkhosi Zulu founded Princess Magogo Foundation which is a non-governmental organization that focuses and address the challenges faced by young girls and women by assisting them to become a better person and a woman of virtue.[2]
References
- ↑ Steep lobola for bride, News24, March 28, 2004, Retrieved: May 4, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Princess Magogo Foundation About, Princess Magogo Foundation, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: May 4, 2021