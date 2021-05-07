Pindula

Nompumelelo Mchiza is the fifth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Background

Husband

King Goodwill Zwelithini

Children

Three children.[1]

References

  1. The wives of a Zulu king, eNCA, Published: Retrieved: May 7, 2021
