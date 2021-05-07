Difference between revisions of "Nompumelelo Mchiza"
(Created page with "'''Nompumelelo Mchiza''' is the fifth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini. ==Background== ===Husband=== '''King Goodwill Zwelithini''' ===Children=== Three...")
Nompumelelo Mchiza is the fifth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Background
Husband
King Goodwill Zwelithini
Children
Three children.[1]
References
