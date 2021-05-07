Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza and King Goodwill Zwelithini were married on 25 July 1992.<ref name="TBS"/>

Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza is a Xhosa. She is from Transkei but she grew up in Zululand, where her father worked for the KwaZulu department of education. <ref name="TBS">Jerelyn Eddings, [https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-1992-07-28-1992210067-story.html ALL'S FAIR IN LOVE, WAR Zulu king's wedding has hint of politics], ''The Baltimore Sun'', Published: July 28, 1992, Retrieved: May 7, 2021</ref>

Nompumelelo Mchiza is the fifth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Three children.