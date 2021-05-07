Pindula

Nompumelelo Mchiza is the fifth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Background

Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza is a Xhosa. She is from Transkei but she grew up in Zululand, where her father worked for the KwaZulu department of education. [1]

Husband

King Goodwill Zwelithini

Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza and King Goodwill Zwelithini were married on 25 July 1992.[1]

Children

Three children.[2]

