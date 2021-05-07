Difference between revisions of "Nompumelelo Mchiza"
Nompumelelo Mchiza is the fifth wife of the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
Background
Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza is a Xhosa. She is from Transkei but she grew up in Zululand, where her father worked for the KwaZulu department of education. [1]
Husband
King Goodwill Zwelithini
Queen Nompumelelo Mchiza and King Goodwill Zwelithini were married on 25 July 1992.[1]
Children
Three children.[2]
References
